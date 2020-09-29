IPL Fantasy 2020: Best fantasy XI for Matchday 11, DC vs SRH | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Delhi Capitals will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 11th match of IPL 2020 on Tuesday, September 29th, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Players playing in IPL Matchday 10: Devdutt Padikkal, Suryakumar Yadav, AB De Villiers, Rahul Chahar, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav | Vice-Captain: AB De Villiers

Credits remaining: 1.5

The Delhi Capitals have been impressive this season, and I'm backing the same players to give me some IPL Fantasy points for this IPL match. The Sunrisers need to perform well, and selecting big-name players from both these teams could work in your favour.

Transfers

Transfers Used: 2, Transfers Remaining: 90

1) AB De Villiers (RCB) (11.5 Credits)- OUT: De Villiers is a pretty expensive player at 11.5 Credits, and with RCB playing next on IPL Matchday 15, it makes sense to remove him.

David Warner (SRH) (12.5 Credits)- IN: The SRH skipper was dismissed in a rather soft manner, and with his side needing a win, he'll certainly look to play a big inning and lead from the front.

2) Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) (9 Credits)- OUT: I'm transferring Chahal out for the same reason I'm getting ABD out of my team. While I will look to bring in him before RCB's next IPL game, he's a bit too expensive to remain in my team for this one.

Kagiso Rabada (DC) (9.5 Credits)- IN: Kagiso Rabada is one of the best wicket-takers in the IPL. Shreyas Iyer has used most of his overs at the death, where he could pick up a lot of wickets.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Matchday 11 - DC vs SRH:

Jos Buttler, Shreyas Iyer (Playing), Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey (Playing), Suryakumar Yadav, Kagiso Rabada (Playing), David Warner (Playing), Sunil Narine, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rahul Chahar, and Mohammed Shami.

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Shreyas Iyer/ David Warner/ Kagiso Rabada

Both the teams' captains, David Warner and Shreyas Iyer, are due a big score and could get one in this game. Kagiso Rabada is another option to consider if you're looking to captain or vice-captain a bowler.

Players who will feature on Matchday 11

Shreyas Iyer has gotten off to a couple of good starts this season. He will look to stay at the crease and convert them into a big score this match.

David Warner will be furious with himself for the way he got out against KKR and will look to play himself in and get a big score.

Kagiso Rabada could rip into the SRH middle-order during the death overs and should get plenty of IPL Fantasy points.

Manish Pandey played a good anchoring knock against KKR. He'll look to do the same in this game.

Other players

Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Matchday 15

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KXIP, Matchday 13

Mohammed Shami (KXIP) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KXIP, Matchday 13

Jos Buttler (RR) (11.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Matchday 12

Rahul Chahar (MI) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KXIP, Matchday 13

Sunil Narine (KKR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Matchday 12

Kamlesh Nagarkoti (KKR) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Matchday 12