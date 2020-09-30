IPL Fantasy 2020: Best fantasy XI for Matchday 13, KXIP vs MI | IPL Fantasy Tips

Kings XI Punjab will take on the Mumbai Indians in the thirteenth match of IPL 2020 on Thursday, October 1, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi.

Players playing in IPL Matchday 12: Jos Buttler, Rahul Tewatia, Steve Smith, Sunil Narine, and Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

Captain: Sunil Narine | Vice-Captain: Jos Buttler

Credits Remaining: 5.5

Both these sides have provided an enormous amount of IPL Fantasy points this season. IPL Fantasy players should now start to think of making bowlers captains now that the wickets are slowing down.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, October 1.

Transfers

Transfers Used- 1, Transfers Remaining- 87

1) Jos Buttler (RR) (11.5 Credits)- OUT With Steve Smith already in my team, it makes sense to release Jos Buttler to free up some funds and get KL Rahul.

Advertisement

KL Rahul (KXIP) (12 Credits)- IN KL Rahul has been in scintillating form this season. The Punjab captain has a pretty good record against MI, and he'll look to lead his side's comeback after the harrowing loss to RR.

Note: Mayank Agarwal (KXIP) (8.5 Credits) is an equally good option if you don't have the funds to get Rahul.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Matchday 13- KXIP vs MI:

Devdutt Padikkal, Shreyas Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav (Playing), KL Rahul (Playing), Sunil Narine, Steve Smith, Rahul Tewatia, Rahul Chahar (Playing), and Mohammed Shami (Playing).

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: KL Rahul/ Mohammed Shami/ Suryakumar Yadav

While KL Rahul will no doubt be the leading captaincy choice, Mohammed Shami isn't a bad bet. It has become harder to bat at Abu Dhabi and Shami could continue to scalp wickets. Suryakumar Yadav is a pretty reliable option and he very rarely misses out in back-to-back games. He too could make a big score if he survives the opening spells.

Players who will feature in Matchday 13

KL Rahul has had a great start to the tournament. He will look to play another knock where he anchors the innings and help see his side past the finish line.

Suryakumar Yadav got out rather tamely in MI's previous match. He's a good player of spin and can do well on the sluggish Abu Dhabi wicket.

Advertisement

Rahul Chahar has done a good job with the ball this IPL season. He will get more turn on this wicket and he should have a good game.

Mohammed Shami has picked up seven wickets from just three games this IPL season. He'll look to make amends for his expensive second spell against RR and give a strong performance.

Other players

Shreyas Iyer (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Matchday 16

Kamlesh Nagarkoti (KKR) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Matchday 16

Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Matchday 15

Manish Pandey (SRH) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Matchday 14

Steve Smith (RR) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Matchday 15

Rahul Tewatia (RR) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Matchday 15

Sunil Narine (KKR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Matchday 16