IPL Fantasy 2020: Best fantasy XI for Matchday 17, RCB vs DC | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on the Delhi Capitals in the nineteenth match of IPL 2020 on Monday, October 5th, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Players playing in IPL Matchday 16: Manish Pandey, David Warner, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Faf Du Plessis, and Sam Curran.

Captain: KL Rahul | Vice-Captain: David Warner

Credits remaining: 1.0

After a couple of hectic double-headers, we're back to one game per day. I made some great captaincy decisions over the weekend, and it has boosted my overall rank. Both RCB and DC are at the top of the IPL table, and players from both teams have provided IPL Fantasy players with a lot of points.

Let's now take a look at the best fantasy XI for IPL Matchday 17.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Monday, 5th October.

Transfers

Transfers Used: 2, Transfers Remaining: 74

After making a lot of transfers during the weekend, IPL Fantasy players should rein in and control the number of transfers they make. With two players from this game already in my team, I'm going to stick with making two transfers per IPL game.

1) David Warner (SRH) (12.5 Credits)- OUT: With SRH playing next only on IPL Matchday 20, I'm looking to release Warner to free up a lot of funds and an overseas slot.

AB De Villiers (RCB) (11.5 Credits)- IN: AB De Villiers didn't get much of an opportunity to bat against the Royals. But he will likely get to bat against a good Delhi bowling attack. Given his great record against the team, he should make a big score in this game.

2) Mohammed Shami (KXIP) (9 Credits)- OUT: Since I'm retaining KL Rahul in my team, I'm letting go of Mohammed Shami. Punjab plays next on IPL Matchday 22, and I will look to bring Shami back at that time.

Kagiso Rabada (DC) (9.5 Credits)- IN: Rabada was a tad expensive against KKR, but he once again picked up a big wicket. He's very consistent with his performances, and I'm backing him to do well in this game.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Matchday 17 - RCB vs DC

AB De Villiers (Playing), Kagiso Rabada (Playing), Devdutt Padikkal (Playing), Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer (Playing), KL Rahul, Rahul Tewatia, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Faf Du Plessis, and Sam Curran.

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: AB De Villiers/ Shreyas Iyer/ Kagiso Rabada

AB De Villiers and Shreyas Iyer will be the top captaincy picks for this IPL match. Kagiso Rabada is another option that IPL Fantasy players should consider.

Players who will feature on IPL Matchday 17

Shreyas Iyer was in great form in DC's win over KKR. He'll look to play another big knock in this game and get some IPL Fantasy points.

AB De Villiers has a great record against the Delhi Capitals. He should get more of an opportunity to bat and will look to do well.

Devdutt Padikkal has been in great form this IPL season and has scored three fifties in four games. I'll continue to keep him in my IPL Fantasy team because of his price of 6.5 credits.

Kagiso Rabada has picked up wickets in every game this IPL season. He'll once again be entrusted with that job, and I'm backing him to do it well.

Other players

Manish Pandey (SRH) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KXIP, Matchday 20

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Matchday 18

Rahul Tewatia (RR) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Matchday 18

KL Rahul (KXIP) (12 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Matchday 20

Rahul Chahar (MI) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Matchday 18

Sam Curran (CSK) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Matchday 19

Faf Du Plessis (CSK) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Matchday 19