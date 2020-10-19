IPL Fantasy 2020: Best fantasy XI for Matchday 31, CSK vs RR | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Chennai Super Kings will take on the Rajasthan Royals in the 37th match of the IPL 2020 on Monday, 19th October, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Players playing in IPL Matchday 25: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Suryakumar Yadav, Nitish Rana, T Natarajan and David Warner.

Captain: KL Rahul | Vice-Captain: David Warner

Credits Remaining: 2

Though I already have three players from this IPL game, I'm going to make two transfers since it's time to use my saved up transfers.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Monday, 19th October.

Transfers

Transfers Used- 2, Transfers remaining- 44

1) David Warner (SRH) (12.5 Credits)- OUT: David Warner is way too expensive to retain, and with SRH playing next only on IPL Matchday 34, I'm happy to release him.

Jofra Archer (RR) (9.5 Credits)- IN: Jofra Archer has been sensational this IPL season. He sits at the top of the MVP list and has been unlucky not to get more wickets. He's also a handy batsman and offers a good chance for points.

2) Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (9 Credits)- OUT: Suryakumar Yadav didn't have a great game against KXIP. With MI playing next only on IPL Matchday 35, he's an ideal option to release and free up funds.

Robin Uthappa (RR) (8.5 Credits)- IN: Robin Uthappa could carry on from where he left off against RCB. He seemed at ease as an opener and will look to provide RR with another good start.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Matchday 31- CSK vs RR

Robin Uthappa (Playing), Jofra Archer (Playing), Devdutt Padikkal, Sam Curran (Playing), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja (Playing), Rahul Tewatia (Playing), Nitish Rana, Chris Gayle, Kagiso Rabada, and T Natarajan.

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Robin Uthappa, or Rahul Tewatia.

There are plenty of good captaincy options for this IPL match. Sam Curran is my top option due to his dual role with both the bat and the ball. Rahul Tewatia has proved to be of tremendous value this season, and it's reached a point where he's a good captaincy choice. Jofra Archer is another great captaincy option as he's a very consistent bowler. His fielding may also get him some extra points.

Players who will feature on IPL Matchday 31

Robin Uthappa will look to carry on his good form. RR needs someone to step up, and Uthappa could be the player.

Rahul Tewatia has become an integral part of this RR team. He has also been a great IPL Fantasy option and should continue giving consistent returns.

Sam Curran has offered a lot of value both to CSK and to IPL Fantasy players. He'll look to do better with the bat this time around and deliver a strong, all-round performance.

Jofra Archer has been electric this IPL season. He is among the top IPL Fantasy points-scorers and should add to his points tally.

Ravindra Jadeja didn't do great with the ball in the last IPL game. He should fare better on a bigger ground and with him being in great form with the bat, he's due for some points.

Other players

Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Matchday 33

Nitish Rana (KKR) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Matchday 33

Kagiso Rabada (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KXIP, Matchday 32

Chris Gayle (KXIP) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Matchday 32

KL Rahul (KXIP) (12 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Matchday 32

T Natarajan (SRH) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Matchday 34