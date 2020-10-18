IPL Fantasy 2020: Best fantasy XI for Matchday 30, SRH vs KKR and MI vs KXIP | IPL Fantasy Tips

The double-headers of IPL 2020 continue on Sunday, 18th October, with Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the first match of the day. The Mumbai Indians will take on Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium later in the day.

Players playing in IPL Matchday 29: Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis, Devdutt Padikkal, Rahul Tewatia, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, and Marcus Stoinis.

Captain: Sam Curran | Vice-Captain: Faf Du Plessis

Credits Remaining: 3.5

I'm will not go all-out with the transfers for this IPL Matchday. I have three players from this Matchday, and I will look to bring in three more.

Deadline for Transfers: 3:30 PM IST on Sunday, 18th October.

Transfers

Transfers Used- 3, Transfers Remaining- 46

1) Faf Du Plessis (CSK) (9 Credits)- OUT: Since I have two CSK all-rounders who are delivering with both the bat and the ball, I'm opting to release Faf Du Plessis despite his comeback.

David Warner (SRH) (12.5 Credits)- IN: The SRH skipper got dismissed in an unfortunate manner in the last IPL game. With his side needing a win, he'll be looking to lead from the front.

2) Virat Kohli (RCB) (12.5 Credits)- OUT: Virat Kohli has been among the runs but he hasn't been able to get past the 50-run mark that often. With RCB playing next only on IPL Matchday 33, I'm releasing Kohli as he's too expensive to retain.

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (9 Credits)- IN: Suryakumar Yadav didn't get going against KKR. He has, however, been in good form and will look to play a big knock against KXIP.

3) Marcus Stoinis (DC) (8.5 Credits)- OUT: I wasn't planning on holding Stoinis but the injury talk around Shreyas Iyer made me retain him. He's now surplus to my requirements as I have Rabada, and releasing him frees up an overseas slot.

Chris Gayle (KXIP) (10 Credits)- IN: The Universe Boss made an immediate impact upon his inclusion in the team. It seems like the No.3 slot will suit him well, and he's a good differential to consider.

Note: IPL Fantasy players can get Mayank Agarwal (KXIP)(8.5 Credits) instead of Gayle if they wish to do so.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Matchday 30 - SRH vs KKR and MI vs KXIP:

Nitish Rana (Playing), Sam Curran, Devdutt Padikkal, David Warner (Playing), Chris Gayle (Playing), KL Rahul (Playing), Suryakumar Yadav (Playing), Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, and T Natarajan (Playing).

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: KL Rahul, David Warner, Suryakumar Yadav, Nitish Rana, or Chris Gayle.

KL Rahul will once again be my captain for this IPL Matchday. He has been the most consistent player this season by some margin, and I'm backing him to do well again. David Warner is likely to be my vice-captain and is due to some runs. Suryakumar Yadav, Nitish Rana and Chris Gayle are all good differential options.

Players who will feature in IPL Matchday 30- SRH vs KKR

Nitish Rana has had a poor IPL season so far, with just one fifty-plus score to his name. He'll look to get back in form with a good knock against SRH.

David Warner hasn't been able to replicate his form from last season. He'll need to step up and deliver for his team if they have any chance of making the playoffs.

T Natarajan has been excellent with the ball for SRH. He has good potential for picking up wickets and should do well again.

Players who will feature in IPL Matchday 30- MI vs KXIP

KL Rahul will look to continue his good run of form now that his team is looking to carry on their winning momentum.

Suryakumar Yadav looked scratchy in his short stay against KKR. He will look to do better against KXIP and get in among the runs.

Chris Gayle played a well-paced and assured knock to help his side to victory on Thursday. He'll look to do so again against MI.

Other players

Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Matchday 33

Kagiso Rabada (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KXIP, Matchday 28

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Matchday 31

Sam Curran (CSK) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Matchday 31

Rahul Tewatia (RR) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Matchday 31