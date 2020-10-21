IPL Fantasy 2020: Best fantasy XI for Matchday 33, KKR vs RCB | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 39 of IPL 2020 on Wednesday, October 21, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Players playing in IPL Matchday 32: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, and Mohammed Shami.

Captain: KL Rahul | Vice-Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Credits Remaining: 5

Despite having two players from this IPL game, I will be making three transfers since I have saved up some from the start of the season.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday, 21th October.

Transfers

Transfers Used- 3, Transfers remaining- 39

1) Chris Gayle (KXIP) (10 Credits)- OUT: Since I have KL Rahul in my team, I'm opting to release Chris Gayle to free up an overseas slot.

Virat Kohli (RCB) (12.5 Credits)- IN: While he hasn't been carrying his team over the line in every game, Virat Kohli has been in decent form. He'll look to get a big score and work on his strike-rate during the middle overs.

2) Mohammed Shami (KXIP) (9 Credits)- OUT: I'm once again shipping out a KXIP player because I've opted to retain KL Rahul.

Chris Morris (RCB) (9 Credits)- IN: Despite a late start to the IPL season, RCB's new signing Chris Morris is proving that he's worth the big bucks. With nine wickets from four matches and a penchant for scoring quick runs if needed, Morris is a great IPL Fantasy option, especially at 9 Credits.

3) Shreyas Iyer (DC) (9.5 Credits)- OUT: I'm running out of options to transfer out, and that's why I'm removing Shreyas Iyer. Kagiso Rabada will be my player from DC.

Dinesh Karthik (KKR) (9 Credits)- IN: The KKR wicket-keeper recently resigned from his position as captain. The move showed good results as he played a good cameo in the last match. He's likely to move up the order and could play a big knock in this IPL game.

Note: IPL Fantasy players can get Shubman Gill (KKR) (8.5 Credits) if they don't want to take a risk with Karthik.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Matchday 33- KKR vs RCB

Robin Uthappa, Virat Kohli (Playing), Devdutt Padikkal (Playing), Sam Curran, KL Rahul, Chris Morris (Playing), Rahul Tewatia, Nitish Rana (Playing), Dinesh Karthik (Playing), Kagiso Rabada, and T Natarajan.

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Virat Kohli, Chris Morris, or Nitish Rana

Virat Kohli is undoubtedly the top captaincy pick for this IPL match. He has a great record against KKR and has been very consistent this season. Chris Morris has been great with the ball and is a good vice-captain option. Nitish Rana is a good VC option from KKR.

Players who will feature on IPL Matchday 33

Virat Kohli has been in good form this IPL season but hasn't been able to consolidate on the platforms he's building. He'll hope to take the attack to the spinners in the middle overs and notch up a big score.

Chris Morris recorded his best figures in the last match against RR. He has chances of picking up wickets in the power play as well as in the death and is a great option.

Nitish Rana looked in good touch in the previous IPL game. He'll want to get a much bigger score in this game.

Devdutt Padikkal has been a great find for RCB. He does need to work on his batting during the middle overs and should look to up the ante more often.

Dinesh Karthik is getting back to form and will be keen to redeem himself. Considering that he often promotes himself up the order, he has a good chance of getting a big score.

Other players

Kagiso Rabada (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Matchday 36

Rahul Tewatia (RR) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Matchday 34

KL Rahul (KXIP) (12 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Matchday 36

Sam Curran (CSK) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Matchday 35

T Natarajan (SRH) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Matchday 34

Robin Uthappa (RR) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Matchday 34