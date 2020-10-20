IPL Fantasy 2020: Best fantasy XI for Matchday 32, KXIP vs DC | IPL Fantasy Tips

Kings XI Punjab will take on Delhi Capitals in the 38th match of IPL 2020 on Tuesday, October 20th, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Players playing in IPL Matchday 31: Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, and Ravindra Jadeja.

Captain: Sam Curran | Vice-Captain: Ravindra Jadeja

Credits Remaining: 5.5

I'm going to use two transfers for this IPL match despite having three players already.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, 20th October.

Transfers

Transfers Used- 2, Transfers remaining- 42

1) Jofra Archer (RR) (9.5 Credits)- OUT: Jofra Archer hasn't done much wrong but considering that I already have two players from RR in my team, I'm opting to release him.

Shreyas Iyer (DC) (9.5 Credits)- IN: The DC skipper has recovered successfully from a shoulder niggle. He'll look to play a captain's knock and lead his side from the front.

2) Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) (8.5 Credits)- OUT: Ravindra Jadeja has gotten me some points but since I have Sam Curran, who has much higher points potential, I'm choosing to transfer Jadeja out instead.

Mohammed Shami (KXIP) (9 Credits)- IN: Mohammed Shami bowled brilliantly both during the match and in the Super Over for Punjab. This would have certainly boosted his confidence, and he should bowl well once more.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Matchday 32- KXIP vs DC

Robin Uthappa, Mohammed Shami (Playing), Devdutt Padikkal, Sam Curran, KL Rahul (Playing), Shreyas Iyer (Playing), Rahul Tewatia, Nitish Rana, Chris Gayle (Playing), Kagiso Rabada (Playing), and T Natarajan.

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Chris Gayle, or Mohammed Shami.

Just like the last IPL match, all the players are good captaincy choices. As usual, KL Rahul will be my captain for this match. My vice-captain will depend on the toss, with one player from DC being my likely choice.

Players who will feature on IPL Matchday 32

KL Rahul has been brilliant this IPL season and has the most IPL Fantasy points of all players. With his team looking to do well, expect him to continue with his flurry of runs.

Chris Gayle has made an instant impact for KXIP. He missed out on a big score in the last game and will look to make amends with a big score in this one.

Shreyas Iyer will look to perform well against KXIP after getting dismissed against CSK. The DC skipper has been very consistent and will be a good captaincy option.

Mohammed Shami has been KXIP's leading wicket-taker. In the form that he's in, expect him to pick up some more in this game.

Kagiso Rabada holds the Purple Cap and has been extremely consistent with the ball. He has picked up just two wickets in the last two IPL games and will look to get some more in this game.

Other players

Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Matchday 33

Nitish Rana (KKR) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Matchday 33

T Natarajan (SRH) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Matchday 34

Sam Curran (CSK) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Matchday 35

Rahul Tewatia (RR) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Matchday 34

Robin Uthappa (RR) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Matchday 34