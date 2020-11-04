IPL Fantasy 2020: Best Fantasy XI for Matchday 47, Qualifier 1: MI vs DC | IPL Fantasy Tips

We're past the group stage of IPL 2020, with the playoffs set to start from Thursday, 5th November. The Mumbai Indians will take on the Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

With just four Matchdays remaining, IPL Fantasy players don't have a lot of time to bridge the gaps in their mini-leagues. The right decisions, therefore, need to be made ahead of the playoffs.

IPL Fantasy players can make unlimited changes to their team ahead of the Thursday night deadline at 7:30 PM IST. They must make sure that they do not have any player from a team that's not in the playoffs.

Total Points scored: 12995.5

Overall Rank: 9717

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, 5th November.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Matchday 47- MI vs DC:

Quinton De Kock (Playing), Kagiso Rabada (Playing), Devdutt Padikkal, Shikhar Dhawan (Playing), Suryakumar Yadav (Playing), Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah (Playing), Wriddhiman Saha, Jason Holder, Ajinkya Rahane/ Shreyas Iyer (Playing), and Trent Boult (Playing).

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Quinton De Kock, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, or Kagiso Rabada.

There are plenty of good captaincy options to consider for this IPL match. With seven players in my team, choosing the right players to be the captain and vice-captain will be crucial. A lot will depend on the toss and the playing XI of the respective teams, although QDK, Bumrah and Rabada are always good options to choose, irrespective of the conditions.

Players who will feature in Matchday 47- MI vs DC (7):

1) Kagiso Rabada (DC) (9.5 Credits): Rabada is the current Purple Cap holder. He has been pretty consistent throughout the season and should deliver in this big game.

2) Shikhar Dhawan (DC) (10 Credits): Dhawan got back in form with a great half-century against RCB. He has been their main source of runs this IPL season and will look to maintain his good run.

3) Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (9 Credits): Suryakumar Yadav has been in terrific form this IPL season. He has gotten off to some good starts in the last couple of games and will look to convert them into a big score.

4) Quinton De Kock (MI) (10 Credits): Quinton De Kock offers a lot of points-potential both with the bat and with the gloves. He missed out against SRH and will look to make amends in this game.

5) Jasprit Bumrah (MI) (10 Credits): Bumrah must be well-rested ahead of this crunch fixture. He has picked up 23 wickets in 13 games this IPL season and will be the bowler who Rohit Sharma turns to when he is in search of a wicket.

6) Trent Boult (MI) (8.5 Credits): Trent Boult has performed really well for MI. He has especially excelled in the Power Play. Against a rather shaky DC top order, Boult could be among the wickets again.

7) Ajinkya Rahane (DC) (9 Credits) (or) Shreyas Iyer (DC) (9.5 Credits): Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer will both be good options for this IPL match. Shreyas Iyer hasn't been in good form but he tends to step up and deliver when under pressure. Rahane, meanwhile, finally got going in DC's last game and scored a fluent half-century.

Other players (4):

Jason Holder (SRH) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Matchday 48: Holder has had a great impact on SRH since his arrival. He has picked up key wickets and will hope to continue doing so in the playoffs.

Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Matchday 48: Devdutt Padikkal has been RCB's highest run-scorer this IPL season. The young southpaw will look to get his side a win against SRH.

Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Matchday 48: Yuzvendra Chahal is the most reliable bowler on the RCB team. He tends to pick up some crucial wickets and should continue to do so against SRH.

Wriddhiman Saha (SRH) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Matchday 48: Wriddhiman Saha's addition to the team was what sparked SRH's remarkable surge to the playoffs. The wicket-keeper has been in terrific form as an opener and will look to go all guns blazing against RCB. His catches and stumpings add to his points-potential.