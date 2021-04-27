IPL Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Match 23, CSK vs SRH | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 23 of IPL 2021 on Wednesday, 28th April, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Players playing in Match 22: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, and Kagiso Rabada.

Captain: Rishabh Pant | Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli

Credits Remaining: 0.

The team suggested IPL 2021 for Match 22.

Since this is a new wicket this season, I won't be investing too much in this match. I already have two players from this game, and I'll be using two regular and one uncapped transfer. The uncapped transfer will, however, be from the MI-RR game.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday, 28th April.

Also Read: IPL Fantasy 2021: Best fantasy XI for Match 22, DC vs RCB | IPL Fantasy Tips.

Advertisement

Transfers

Transfers used: 2, Transfers remaining: 67.

Uncapped Transfer

Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (12 Credits) - OUT: Kohli is a bit too expensive to retain. I will consider him for RCB's next game against PBKS, though.

Chetan Sakariya (BOWL) (RR) (6 Credits)- IN: Chetan Sakariya looks like a budget-friendly uncapped pick who can get you some handy points. Expect him to do a decent job against MI on Thursday.

Other Likely Uncapped Picks: Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) (BAT) (8 Credits), Jagadeesha Suchith (BOWL) (SRH) (6 Credits), and Abhishek Sharma (BAT) (SRH) (6.5 Credits).

1) Kagiso Rabada (BOWL) (DC) (10.5 Credits) - OUT: I'd have liked to hold Rabada, but since Pant is the only keeper in my team, I'd have to retain him. I will, however, consider the pacer for DC's upcoming matches.

Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (9 Credits) - IN: I missed a trick by not retaining Jadeja after his outstanding performance against RCB. Nevertheless, I'm bringing in the in-form all-rounder who looks like he could have an impact on this game as well.

2) Shubman Gill (BAT) (KKR) (9 Credits) - OUT: Shubman Gill hasn't had a good time with the bat this season, and it doesn't make sense to retain him till he regains his form.

Advertisement

Suresh Raina (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) - IN: I'm making this pick under the assumption that Moeen Ali won't be fit for this match. If that happens, Raina will bat at number three, and he's well suited to deal with the slow, spinning Delhi wicket. Expect him to pile up the runs in this match.

Note: If Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (8.5 Credits) plays, I'll get him instead of Raina.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 23, CSK vs SRH

Chetan Sakariya, Glenn Maxwell, Varun Chakravarthy, Suryakumar Yadav, Kane Williamson (Playing), Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Ravindra Jadeja (Playing), Riyan Parag, Ruturaj Gaikwad (Playing), and Suresh Raina (Playing).

Suggested Team for IPL 2021 Match 23 - CSK vs SRH.

I'm happy with having just four players for this match, considering that it's a relatively new wicket. Jadeja and Kane Williamson look dependable options and should deliver points against any opposition. Suresh Raina's battle with the SRH spinners and perhaps Vijay Shankar will be interesting to watch.

Captaincy Picks

Kane Williamson looks like a reliable captaincy option in IPL 2021 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Kane Williamson, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Suresh Raina.

Advertisement

All four of the options in my team are good captaincy options in their own right. While Williamson is sure to be among my selections since he's my lone SRH pick, I'm yet to fixate on my option from CSK. I'll make my final decision after the toss and pitch report.

Players who will feature in IPL 2021 Match 23, CSK vs SRH

Can Jadeja recreate his IPL 2021 magic against the Sunrisers? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) (BAT) (8 Credits): Ruturaj Gaikwad has bounced back well after a poor start to the tournament. He'll look to convert his positive starts into bigger scores.

Kane Williamson (SRH) (BAT) (9.5 Credits): Kane Williamson is one of the most dependable IPL Fantasy options on any surface. He's the best player of spin on the SRH side and will look to play another anchoring inning.

Suresh Raina (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits): Raina hasn't got going this season and barring the fifty in the first match, he hasn't produced much with the bat. He'll like the faceoff with the SRH spinners in the middle overs and is well set to get a good score in this game. Moeen Ali, if he plays, is an excellent pick to consider.

Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (9 Credits): Jadeja was sensational against RCB, and he'll look to carry on that momentum against SRH. While he's unlikely to produce a similar batting performance, he can contribute with the ball on a turning Delhi wicket.

Advertisement

Other players

Chetan Sakariya (BOWL) (RR) (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 24.

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 24.

Riyan Parag (RR) (BAT) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 24.

Shubman Gill (BAT) (KKR) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 25

Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 25.

Glenn Maxwell (RCB) (ALL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 26.

Harshal Patel (RCB) (BOWL) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 26.