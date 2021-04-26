IPL Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Match 22 - DC vs RCB | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 22nd match of Vivo IPL 2021 on Tuesday, April 27th, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Players playing in Match 21: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakravarthy.

Captain: KL Rahul. | Vice-Captain: Shubman Gill.

Credits Remaining: 3.

The team suggested IPL 2021 Match 21.

The wicket in Ahmedabad looks good for batting as well as for pace bowlers. I have three players from this match, and I'll stick with my trend of making two regular and one uncapped transfer. However, the uncapped transfer will be for the MI-RR game, as I have only one player.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, 27th April.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2.

Transfers remaining: 69.

Uncapped Picks

Deepak Hooda (BAT) (PBKS) (7 Credits) - IN: PBKS could go for a change in their batting lineup after their recent collapses. That could potentially reduce Deepak Hooda's appeal. I will consider him for future matches, but it seems right to remove him now.

Riyan Parag (BAT) (RR) (7.5 Credits) - IN: I would've preferred to go for Tewatia, but I didn't have enough funds for that move, so I've settled for Riyan Parag.

Other Likely Uncapped Picks: Devdutt Padikkal (BAT) (RCB) (9 Credits), Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (7 Credits) and Avesh Khan (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits).

1) Ravi Bishnoi (BOWL) (PBKS) (8.5 Credits) - OUT: Bishnoi isn't guaranteed a spot in the constantly-changing PBKS XI. I'm looking to go for a complete overhaul of my PBKS contingent, so I am removing Bishnoi

Kagiso Rabada (BOWL) (DC) (10.5 Credits) - IN: Considering the form Avesh Khan is in, it might seem like a surprise that I'm using a regular transfer to bring Rabada in. However, Rabada has a good record against RCB, and the pacy Ahmedabad wicket could see him get back to his groove once again.

2) KL Rahul (WK) (PBKS) (11.5 Credits)- OUT: Once again, KL Rahul is too expensive to retain, especially with PBKS playing their next game after five matches.

Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (12 Credits) - IN: Virat Kohli loves batting against the Delhi Capitals, and he'll be determined to score some runs after his team's heavy loss to CSK. He did well in the T20I series against England in Ahmedabad, so he could get a decent IPL Fantasy haul in this game.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 22 - DC vs RCB

Shubman Gill, Glenn Maxwell (Playing), Varun Chakravarthy, Suryakumar Yadav, Kane Williamson, Rishabh Pant (Playing), Harshal Patel (Playing), Virat Kohli (Playing), Riyan Parag, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kagiso Rabada (Playing).

Suggested Team for IPL 2021 Match 22 - DC vs RCB.

It looks uncertain what kind of wicket could be on offer for this game in Ahmedabad, so having a team with three batters and two bowlers looks like a safe proposition. The RCB players will especially be eager to make a comeback after their team's poor outing against CSK.

Captaincy Picks

Rishabh Pant looks like a decent captaincy option. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rishabh Pant and Kagiso Rabada.

I have plenty of viable captaincy options for this match. Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell have already shown their explosive potential, while Pant and Rabada certainly have it in them to get good IPL Fantasy haulss. My final decision will depend on the toss and pitch report, though.

Players who will feature in IPL 2021 Match 22 - DC vs RCB

Glenn Maxwell will look to score some runs off the DC spinners. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (12 Credits): Virat Kohli would be kicking himself on getting out early against CSK. He'll look to inspire his team to a win at a new venue and play a match-winning knock.

Kagiso Rabada (BOWL) (DC) (10.5 Credits): With four wickets in four games at an economy rate of 8.78, Rabada hasn't had a great start to his campaign. He'll look to make the most of the bounce on the surface and trouble the RCB batters.

Rishabh Pant (DC) (WK) (10 Credits): Rishabh Pant played a vital knock against SRH but got out sooner than he'd have liked to. He'll aim to trouble the RCB bowlers and take the attack to them in the death overs.

Glenn Maxwell (RCB) (ALL) (9 Credits): Maxwell got off to a great start against CSK and would be disappointed with his dismissal. He has, however, been quite explosive this season and will look to take on the DC spinners.

Harshal Patel (RCB) (BOWL) (7 Credits): Harshal Patel has done a phenomenal job this season, despite that big over against CSK. He looks to have the backing of his team and look to pick up wickets at regular intervals again.

Other players

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) (BAT) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 23.

Kane Williamson (SRH) (BAT) (9.5 Credits)| Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 23.

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 24.

Riyan Parag (RR) (BAT) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 24.

Shubman Gill (BAT) (KKR) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 25

Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 25.