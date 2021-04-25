IPL Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Match 21 PBKS vs KKR | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 21st match of Vivo IPL 2021 on Monday, April 26th, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

I made a couple of last-minute changes to my Fantasy team, with Moeen Ali getting injured and Lalit Yadav getting dropped. Ravindra Jadeja came in for Ali, while Abhishek Sharma came in for Lalit Yadav. I held Ruturaj Gaikwad as my CSK representative instead of Moeen Ali, but otherwise, I have a relatively unchanged team.

Players playing in Match 20: Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan, Rishabh Pant and Abhishek Sharma.

Captain: Kane Williamson. | Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan.

Credits Remaining: 6.

As I already have three players from this match, I'll be making just one regular and one uncapped transfer for this match.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Monday, 26th April.

Transfers

Transfers used: 1.

Transfers remaining: 71.

Uncapped Transfers

Abhishek Sharma (BAT) (SRH) (6.5 Credits) - OUT: Abhishek Sharma isn't guaranteed a spot in the side and is used as a floater with both bat and ball. So it's an easy decision to transfer him out.

Ravi Bishnoi (BOWL) (PBKS) (8.5 Credits) - IN: Ravi Bishnoi bowled well against MI, and he could spin a web around the KKR batters in the middle overs. Arshdeep Singh is another decent option to consider, though.

Other Uncapped Picks: Nitish Rana (BAT) (KKR) (8.5 Credits), Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (KKR) (7.5 Credits), Shah Rukh Khan (BAT) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits) and Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits).

1) Rashid Khan (BOWL) (SRH) (10.5 Credits) - OUT: It was a tough call between Rashid Khan and Kane Williamson, but I opted to release Khan due to his indifferent record against CSK, whom SRH face next.

KL Rahul (WK) (PBKS) (11.5 Credits) - IN: KL Rahul looks to be in good touch, and he could be eager to set \his poor record straight at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 21 PBKS vs KKR:

Shubman Gill (Playing), Glenn Maxwell, Varun Chakravarthy (Playing), Suryakumar Yadav, Kane Williamson, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, KL Rahul (Playing), Deepak Hooda (Playing), Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravi Bishnoi (Playing).

I'm happy with the set of players I have for this game. I'm expecting Shubman Gill to come good and am pleased to have Varun Chakravarthy in my team. Ravi Bishnoi is a bit of a gamble, so I will look at the pitch report before making the final call on his transfer.

Captaincy Picks

KL Rahul looked solid against MI. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Deepak Hooda.

KL Rahul will undoubtedly be my top captaincy pick, given his consistency. Deepak Hooda could be a good differential as well, considering that he's bowling some overs with the new ball. I will make my final decision post the toss, as usual.

Players who will feature in IPL 2021 Match 21 - PBKS vs KKR

Varun Chakravarthy could do well against PBKS. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits): Varun Chakravarthy was very successful against PBKS in IPL 2020. He'll look to trouble them once more with his variations and accuracy.

Deepak Hooda (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits): Deepak Hooda's promotion to no. 4 has made him a solid uncapped pick this season. He hasn't got too many runs post his blitzkrieg against RR and will look to play a solid knock for his team.

Shubman Gill (BAT) (KKR) (9 Credits): Shubman Gill has made a sub-par start to his campaign. The pressure will be on him to deliver, and a player of his class could do so.

KL Rahul (WK) (PBKS) (11.5 Credits): KL Rahul has had a decent start to this campaign. He'll look to adapt to the pace of the game and play the anchor role for his team once more.

Ravi Bishnoi (BOWL) (PBKS) (8.5 Credits): Ravi Bishnoi could trouble a KKR batting order that is looking short on confidence. While the nature of the wicket remains a mystery, Bishnoi is expected to do a decent job, considering his variations.

Other players

Harshal Patel (RCB) (BOWL) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 22

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) (BAT) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 23

Kane Williamson (SRH) (BAT) (9.5 Credits)| Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 23.

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 24.

Rishabh Pant (DC) (WK) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 22.

Glenn Maxwell (RCB) (ALL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 22.