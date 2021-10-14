IPL Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Match 60 - The Final - CSK vs KKR | IPL Fantasy Tips

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final of Vivo IPL 2021. The match will take place on Friday, October 15th, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

For Match 59, I made two changes to the team suggested by transferring in Marcus Stoinis (ALL) (DC) (9 credits) and Rishabh Pant (WK) (DC) (10 credits). This was over Shimron Hetmyer (BAT) (DC) (8.5 credits) and Axar Patel (ALL) (DC) (9 credits). As a result, AB De Villiers (WK) (RCB) (11 credits) replaced Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (7 credits) as one of the transfers out.

Players Playing in Match 59: Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (6 Credits), Lockie Ferguson (BOWL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits), Shivam Mavi (BOWL) (KKR) (7.5 Credits), Shubman Gill (BAT) (KKR) (9 Credits), Sunil Narine (ALL) (KKR) (9 Credits), Marcus Stoinis (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits), Shreyas Iyer (DC) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits), Rishabh Pant (WK) (DC) (10 Credits), and Avesh Khan (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits).

Captain: Marcus Stoinis | Vice-Captain: Shreyas Iyer.

Credits Remaining: 7.

Overall Rank: 1,700.

Overall Points: 19,280.5

Fantasy Team for Match 59: DC vs KKR

After mismanaging my transfers, I only have two left for the final. Therefore, I'll make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Friday, October 15th.

Note: The team suggested in the article isn't guaranteed to be the final selection. In case of any unexpected team news at the toss, players will have to make the required adjustments, which will then be updated in the article for the next match.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2, Transfers remaining: 0.

1) Avesh Khan (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits) - OUT. | Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer)

2) Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits) - OUT. | Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (9 Credits) - IN.

3) Marcus Stoinis (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits) - OUT. | Shardul Thakur (BOWL) (CSK) (8.5 Credits) - IN.

Since this is the final, it wouldn't be a bad idea for IPL Fantasy players to favor a particular team in their selections. However, betting against CSK isn't advisable, and since I don't have any of their players, all my transfers will be from CSK.

Gaikwad has a good chance of winning the Orange Cap and is among the best uncapped options from this match. He'll look to carry on his excellent form in the UAE.

Moeen Ali could be a weapon with both bat and ball in the final, and having backed him for most of the tournament, I'm going to trust him one more time.

Shardul Thakur is CSK's highest wicket-taker and he should continue picking up wickets in the final as well.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 60 - CSK vs KKR

Suggested Team: IPL 2021 Match 60- CSK vs KKR

While going into the final with only eight players isn't ideal, that doesn't take anything away from what has been a good season for me. I don't have much to lose ahead of this game and am likely to make some offbeat captaincy decisions.

Despite not making any transfers in from KKR, I've got a pretty strong set of players. Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer will look to get them off to another good start in arguably the most important match of the season. Lockie Ferguson and Shivam Mavi should be among the wickets once more.

I've picked a batter, an all-rounder, and a bowler from CSK to put out a more balanced team. Considering the number of left-handers in KKR's playing XI, Moeen Ali should deliver with the ball in addition to his exploits with the bat. Shardul and Ruturaj should continue their consistent performances.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 60 - Summary

Will Ruturaj Gaikwad win the Orange Cap? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Captaincy: Once again, my captaincy will be based on the toss. However, I'm likely to go with Moeen Ali as my C or VC due to his potential for points with both bat and ball.

Other Players

Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: None.

Rishabh Pant (WK) (DC) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: None.

Shreyas Iyer (DC) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: None.

