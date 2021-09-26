IPL Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Match 38 - CSK vs KKR and Match 39 - RCB vs MI | IPL Fantasy Tips

The second double-header of the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will take place on Sunday. The first match will see Chennai Super Kings (CSK) square off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in Dubai later in the day.

I made a last-minute decision to include Harpreet Brar instead of Deepak Hooda.

Players playing in Match 37: Harpreet Brar (BOWL) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits), KL Rahul (WK) (PBKS) (11.5 Credits), Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (7.5 Credits), and Kane Williamson (BAT) (SRH) (9.5 Credits).

Captain: Kane Williamson. | Vice-Captain: KL Rahul.

Credits Remaining: 1.

Fantasy Team for Match 37: SRH vs PBKS

I'm perfectly set up for the CSK-KKR game, and already have four players from this fixture. I'll further make one regular and one uncapped transfer.

Deadline for Transfers: 3:30 PM IST on Sunday, 26th September.

Note: The team suggested in the article isn't guaranteed to be the final selection. In case of any unexpected team news at the toss, players will have to make required adjustments, which will then be updated in the article for the next match.

Transfers

Transfers used: 1, Transfers remaining: 40.

1) KL Rahul (WK) (PBKS) (11.5 Credits) - OUT | Andre Russell (ALL) (KKR) (11 Credits) - IN.

2) Harpreet Brar (BOWL) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits) - OUT | Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (6 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer)

I'm backing Andre Russell to deliver the goods against CSK after a disappointing showing against MI. He could get a couple of wickets bowling at the death, and could also have some work to do with the bat.

I thought about both Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi before decided to go with the former. Retaining Iyer as my KKR pick frees up lots of funds to use elsewhere. He's also in good form, and could add more runs to his tally.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 38 - CSK vs KKR

Suggested Team: IPL 2021 Match 38- CSK vs KKR

I have six players in my team from this fixture, and am expecting a good IPL Fantasy haul. CSK's top three should continue playing fearless cricket, and convert their starts into substantial scores. Moeen Ali could also get some points for his bowling, with KKR having three left-handers in their top seven.

Varun Chakravarthy's mystery spin could trouble the CSK batters, and he could end up with some wickets. The in-form Rahul Tripathi will look to keep the run rate up in the middle overs. Andre Russell has lots of points potential for this match, and is a top captaincy candidate. I will have 0.5 credits remaining in the bank to make future transfers.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 38 - Summary

Faf Du Plessis was brilliant in the reverse fixture. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Players playing in Match 38: Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits), Andre Russell (ALL) (KKR) (11 Credits), Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (6 Credits), Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits), Moeen Ali (CSK) (ALL) (8.5 Credits), and Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits).

Captaincy: With six players from one game, it's difficult to predict who the captain and vice-captain will be. Andre Russell and Moeen Ali are frontrunners due to their all-round abilities. Faf Du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad look tempting as well.

Other Players

Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 40.

Rahul Chahar (MI) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 39.

Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (12 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 39.

Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 42.

Kane Williamson (BAT) (SRH) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 40.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav