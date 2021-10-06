IPL Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Match 53 - CSK vs PBKS and Match 54 - KKR vs RR | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 53rd match of the Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Thursday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. It's the first match of a Thursday doubleheader that'll see KKR and RR locking horns later on.

Transfers

Transfers used: 3. Transfers remaining: 9.

1) Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits) - OUT. | Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (7.5 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer)

2) Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (12 Credits) - IN. | Mayank Agarwal (BAT) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits)- IN.

3) Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (9 Credits) - OUT. | KL Rahul (WK) (PBKS) (11.5 Credits) - IN.

4) Rashid Khan (BOWL) (SRH) (10.5 Credits) - OUT. | Shardul Thakur (BOWL) (CSK) (8.5 Credits) - IN.

I'm continuing with three transfers per game, and I'll have six players once more. The choice to bring KL Rahul and Arshdeep Singh was easy, although Bishnoi is a decent alternative to Arshdeep.

It was a toss-up between Mayank Agarwal and Faf Du Plessis for the third batters' slot in my team. While I chose Agarwal, I could change my decision after looking at the toss.

I had to include another bowler, so I've decided to represent CSK's stellar attack by bringing Shardul Thakur in. He has a knack for picking up wickets, and his slower deliveries could work well in Dubai.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 53 - CSK vs PBKS

Suggested Team: IPL 2021 Match 53- CSK vs PBKS

I'm happy with the set of players I've included for this match. KL and Agarwal have been excellent in a disappointing season for Punjab. So I'd like to see them put on one more cracking opening partnership. Arshdeep Singh has picked up eight wickets in the two matches played in Dubai. Considering CSK's aggressive batting approach, he could get a few more at the death.

Moeen Ali's end product has waned in the UAE leg, so he'll look to get back to form before the playoffs. Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in good nick, and he'll look to carry on his form. Shardul Thakur should pick up a couple of wickets in this match.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 53 - Summary

Moeen Ali will look to recreate his all-round heroics from the reverse fixture. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Players playing in Match 53: Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (7.5 Credits), KL Rahul (WK) (PBKS) (11.5 Credits), Mayank Agarwal (BAT) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits), Shardul Thakur (BOWL) (CSK) (8.5 Credits), Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (8.5 Credits), and Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits).

Captaincy: Captaincy is going to be tough once more, and it's a call that'll depend on the toss, pitch report and the playing XIs of both teams.

