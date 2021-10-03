IPL Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Match 50 - DC vs CSK | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Delhi Capitals (DC) clash with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 50 of IPL 2021 on Monday, October 4th, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Players playing in Match 49: Wriddhiman Saha (WK) (SRH) (8.5 Credits), Shubman Gill (KKR) (BAT) (9 Credits), Kane Williamson (SRH) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), Jason Holder (ALL) (SRH) (9 Credits), Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (6 Credits), and Rashid Khan (BOWL) (SRH) (10.5 Credits).

Captain: Kane Williamson | Vice-Captain: Jason Holder

Credits Remaining: 1.

Fantasy Team for Match 49: KKR vs SRH

I already have three players from this match and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Monday, October 4th.

Note: The team suggested in the article isn't guaranteed to be the final selection. In case of any unexpected team news at the toss, players will have to make the required adjustments, which will then be updated in the article for the next match.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2, Transfers remaining: 18.

1) Shubman Gill (KKR) (BAT) (9 Credits) - OUT | Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer)

2) Wriddhiman Saha (WK) (SRH) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Rishabh Pant (WK) (DC) (10 Credits) - IN.

3) Rashid Khan (BOWL) (SRH) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Anrich Nortje (BOWL) (DC) (9 Credits) - IN.

I'm making two regular transfers for this match to bring six players into my team. Ruturaj Gaikwad is a must-have, considering that he's the favorite to win the Orange Cap now. The youngster has been exceptional this season and looks set to carry on his form.

Rishabh Pant hasn't got going in the UAE leg yet, but he has shown some positive intent. He has regularly promoted himself up the order and looks set for a big score.

Lastly, I've opted for Anrich Nortje over Kagiso Rabada because of his consistency. DC will want to break CSK's successful opening partnership, and Nortje should be the player to do that. However, Kagiso Rabada is an equally good option. I'll have two credits in the bank after those transfers.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 50 - DC vs CSK

Suggested Team: IPL 2021 Match 50- DC vs CSK

I'm happy with six players from this match, although I am hesitant about going without Faf Du Plessis. Shikhar Dhawan should come good in this game after some middling scores in the last couple of games.

Avesh Khan has been in terrific form and he'll look to continue that with Anrich Nortje, whose performances have gone under the radar. Rishabh Pant has been getting a steady stream of points from cameos with the bat and dismissals behind the stumps. It looks like the stage is set for him to get a big score in this match.

Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad are my two CSK players, and I could change my mind on that before the match. While Gaikwad's selection is self-explanatory given his blistering form, Moeen will look to convert his starts into better scores.

I've come to understand that he won't get to unleash the bowler in him that often, though, with MSD preferring to operate more with the pacers.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 50 - Summary

Can Pant get his first half-century of the UAE leg against CSK? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Players playing in Match 50: Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits), Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (8.5 Credits), Avesh Khan (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits), Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits), Anrich Nortje (BOWL) (DC) (9 Credits), and Rishabh Pant (WK) (DC) (10 Credits).

Captaincy: Now that we're reaching the business end of the season, IPL Fantasy managers will cash in their remaining transfers to fill their teams with lots of players from one match. That further complicates the captaincy dilemma. I have multiple quality captaincy options in my team and will make the final decision after the toss.

Other Players

Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (MI) (11 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 51.

Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 51.

Kane Williamson (SRH) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 52.

Also Read

Jason Holder (ALL) (SRH) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 52.

Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 54.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far