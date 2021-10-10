IPL Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Match 57 - Qualifier 1 - DC vs CSK | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will go up against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 1 of the Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

IPL Fantasy managers should note that they can make unlimited transfers ahead of the deadline for this match. However, transfers from the group stage will not be carried over to the playoffs. A total of ten transfers can be made in the playoffs. I've set my team with eight players from the CSK-DC game and three from the RCB-KKR clash next.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, October 10th.

Note: The team suggested in the article isn't guaranteed to be the final selection. In case of any unexpected team news at the toss, players will have to make the required adjustments, which will then be updated in the article for the next match.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 57 - DC vs CSK

Suggested Team: IPL 2021 Match 57- DC vs CSK

WicketKeepers: AB de Villiers (WK) (RCB) (11 Credits).

Batters: Shreyas Iyer (DC) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), Faf Du Plessis (CSK) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), and Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits).

All-Rounders: Axar Patel (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits), Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (6 Credits), Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (9 Credits), and Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (8.5 Credits).

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje (BOWL) (DC) (9 Credits), Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (7 Credits), and Shardul Thakur (BOWL) (CSK) (8.5 Credits).

I've formed my team with a plan to use my transfers over the next three matches. I have eight players from this match, with three players from the Eliminator between KKR and RCB.

Considering the number of uncapped players on offer from KKR and RCB, I've decided to avoid the confusion by including Venkatesh Iyer and Harshal Patel straight away. I'm likely to take a punt on AB de Villiers, who's having a quiet UAE stint.

For the CSK-DC match, I have, what I think, is a pretty balanced team with three batters, three all-rounders and three bowlers. I'm also banking on this game to go down to the wire, so I can't pick one team. Therefore, I've gone for four players from each side.

Both Faf Du Plessis and Shikhar Dhawan come into this game after scoring some runs in their previous outings. However, Dhawan hasn't crossed the 50-run mark in the UAE yet, and Du Plessis doesn't have a good record against DC. So the duo will have a point to prove in this crunch game.

I'm also likely to back Moeen Ali and Shreyas Iyer, two players who aren't in the best of form. However, they're likely to bat at no.3 for their respective sides, and could shoulder that responsibility well and deliver in this game.

Axar Patel and Jadeja were successful with the ball when these two sides met five days ago. On the same surface, expect them to fare well once again. While it's not the case with Patel, Jadeja also has a good chance of batting higher up the order, and is a tempting captaincy option.

Lastly, I've gone for Shardul Thakur and Anrich Nortje as my two bowlers. Thakur has arguably been CSK's best bowler, especially in the UAE leg. He should continue picking up wickets at crucial moments for them. Similarly, Anrich Nortje has outperformed his colleague Kagiso Rabada in the UAE, and will look to rattle CSK's batters early in the innings.

I'll have 2.5 credits remaining in the bank for future transfers.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 57 - Summary

Shardul Thakur has been CSK's strike bowler this season. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Players playing in Match 57: Shreyas Iyer (DC) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), Faf Du Plessis (CSK) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits), Shardul Thakur (BOWL) (CSK) (8.5 Credits), Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (8.5 Credits), Axar Patel (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits), Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (9 Credits), and Anrich Nortje (BOWL) (DC) (9 Credits).

Captaincy: With eight players in my team, captaincy is something I will decide at the toss. For now, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis and Shikhar Dhawan are the frontrunners for captaincy, considering their high ceiling for points in this game.

Other Players

Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 58.

Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 58.

AB De Villiers (WK) (RCB) (11 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 58.

