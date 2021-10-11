IPL Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Match 58 - The Eliminator - RCB vs KKR | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Monday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Players playing in Match 57: Shreyas Iyer (DC) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), Faf Du Plessis (CSK) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits), Shardul Thakur (BOWL) (CSK) (8.5 Credits), Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (8.5 Credits), Axar Patel (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits), Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (9 Credits), and Anrich Nortje (BOWL) (DC) (9 Credits).

Captain: Moeen Ali | Vice-Captain: Shreyas Iyer.

Credits Remaining: 2.5.

Fantasy Team for Match 57: DC vs CSK

I have three players from this match, and will make four regular and one uncapped transfer.

Deadline for Transfers for Matchday: 7:30 PM IST on Monday, October 11th.

Note: The team suggested in the article isn't guaranteed to be the final selection. In case of any unexpected team news at the toss, players will have to make the required adjustments, which will then be updated in the article for the next match.

Transfers

Transfers used: 4 Transfers remaining: 6.

1) Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (8.5 Credits) - OUT. | Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer)

2) Axar Patel (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits) - OUT. | Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (9 Credits) - IN.

3) Shardul Thakur (BOWL) (CSK) (8.5 Credits) - OUT. | Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (12 Credits) - IN.

4) Faf Du Plessis (CSK) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) - OUT. | Lockie Ferguson (BOWL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits) - IN.

5) Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (9 Credits) - OUT. | Shubman Gill (BAT) (KKR) (9 Credits) - IN.

I've gone with four regular and one uncapped transfer for this match, as it'll help me field eight players. Openers should score a fair share of the runs in Sharjah, and that's why I've persisted with Virat Kohli and doubled up on KKR with the in-form Shubman Gill. Glenn Maxwell is a captaincy candidate and a must-have, as he's likely to get some overs in addition to his batting exploits.

Lockie Ferguson has been a massive part of KKR's success in the IPL this year. His pace makes his slower deliveries and variations difficult to read, and he could be extremely effective on this surface. I had a couple of other options to consider as my uncapped transfer. But it makes sense to go with the bowler who spun a web around the RCB batters last time around. I'll have 0.5 credits after making the above transfers.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 58 - RCB vs KKR

Suggested Team: IPL 2021 Match 58- RCB vs KKR

I'm pretty happy with the team I've planned for this match, although I'd like to include a few differential picks. Maxwell, Harshal Patel, and Venkatesh Iyer are must-haves, considering the IPL Fantasy value they offer. Patel is the highest point-scorer of the season, and he should be in the reckoning for a few more points.

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill could get a good score in this match. Looking to stop Kohli from doing so will be Varun Chakravarthy and Lockie Ferguson, who have been solid with the ball. AB De Villiers is my differential of sorts for this match, and I'm strongly backing him to end his lean run in the UAE leg with a good knock in Sharjah.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 58 - Summary

Mr. 360 will look to revert to the form he showed in the first leg. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Players Playing in Match 58: Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (12 Credits), Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (7 Credits), Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (9 Credits), Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (6 Credits), Lockie Ferguson (BOWL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits), Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits), Shubman Gill (BAT) (KKR) (9 Credits), and Lockie Ferguson (BOWL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits).

Captaincy: While I'm considering playing it safe by handing the captaincy to Maxwell, it is something I'll finalise only after the toss.

Other Players

Shreyas Iyer (DC) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: Match 59.

Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: Match 59.

Anrich Nortje (BOWL) (DC) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: Match 59.

