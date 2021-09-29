IPL Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Match 44 - SRH vs CSK | IPL Fantasy Tips

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 44th match of Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Thursday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Players playing in Match 43: Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (9.5 Credits), Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (12 Credits), Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (7 Credits), and Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (9 Credits).

Captain: Glenn Maxwell. | Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli.

Credits Remaining: 0.

Fantasy Team for Match 43: RR vs RCB

I have two players from this match in my team, and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, 30th September.

Note: The team suggested in this article isn't guaranteed to be the final selection. In case of any unexpected team news at the toss, players will have to make required adjustments, which will then be updated in the article for the next match.

Transfers

Transfers used: 1, Transfers remaining: 30.

1) Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (12 Credits) - OUT | Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (8.5 Credits)- IN.

2) Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Abhishek Sharma (BAT) (SRH) (6.5 Credits)- IN. (Uncapped Transfer)

I'll use my Double Up(2X) booster for Match 48 between PBKS and RCB, and am building my team towards that game. That's why I'll retain Maxwell and Harshal Patel in my team. However, I have to release Kohli, as he's too expensive to hold on to.

As for the transfers in, I have enough captaincy options for this match, and have decided to stop with one regular transfer. Moeen Ali should have work to do with both bat and ball in Sharjah, and is a must-have. Abhishek Sharma could be a decent differential uncapped pick. While he's classified as a batter, he's likely to get some overs with the ball in Sharjah, and could offer good IPL Fantasy value.

While I considered Faf Du Plessis as well, I have decided to settle for four players for this match. I'll have 6.5 credits in the bank after making these transfers.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 44 - SRH vs CSK

Suggested Team: IPL 2021 Match 44- SRH vs CSK

I've gone with four players in my team for the second successive game, as it makes captaincy easier while also saving transfers. Moeen Ali should be key for CSK on a slow Sharjah surface. But SRH don't have too many left-handers in their batting order. The short boundaries could enable Ali to hit quite a few maximums.

Kane Williamson looks like the batter who could thrive on such surfaces, and he should drop anchor and control the SRH innings. The in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad would look to maximise the powerplay. Abhishek Sharma could play a pivotal role with the ball, and deliver some blows with the bat too.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 44 - Summary

Williamson got back to form for SRH with a classy half-century against RR. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Players playing in Match 44: Kane Williamson (BAT) (SRH) (9.5 Credits), Abhishek Sharma (BAT) (SRH) (6.5 Credits), Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits), and Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (8.5 Credits).

Captaincy: Moeen Ali and Kane Williamson are my likely choices for captaincy and vice-captaincy, respectively. It's good going into a match with a settled captaincy combination. I'll make my final decision after the toss, though.

Other Players

Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 45.

Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 45.

Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 45.

KL Rahul (WK) (PBKS) (11.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 45.

Rohit Sharma (BAT) (MI) (12 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 46.

Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 48.

Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 48.

