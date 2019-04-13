KKR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction & Dotball Picks, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates - April 14th, 2019

IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips

In a top-of-the-table clash, Kolkata Knight Riders seek to avenge back-to-back losses against a rampant Chennai Super Kings, who sit atop the IPL Points Table with six wins out of seven matches. While Dhoni and his men have been clinical on slow and sluggish wickets, they face a stern test at the Eden Gardens where a flat track awaits the defending champions. With a number of injury concerns arising for the home side, they should feel confident of their chances of inflicting a defeat upon CSK and cut the gap at the top to just two points. With a run-fest on the cards between two of the best teams in IPL history, here are a few tips to help you pick your fantasy team.

Squads to choose from:

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Dinesh Karthik(C), Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Prithvi Raj, Sandeep Warrier, Shrikant Mundhe, Harry Gurney, KC Cariappa, Joe Denly, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Matt Kelly

Chennai Super Kings:

Mahendra Singh Dhoni(C), Suresh Raina, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Kedhar Jadhav, Dhruv Shorey, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Billings, David Willey, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Karn Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, Monu Kumar, KM Asif, Murali Vijay, Chaitanya Bishnoi, N Jagadeesan, Scott Kuggeleijn

Playing XI Updates:

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Lockie Ferguson, Joe Denly and Carlos Brathwaite were ineffective against Delhi Capitals and are most likely to make way for the likes of Chris Lynn, Harry Gurney and Sunil Narine, provided they are fit and ready to play in a high-octane game against CSK. Kuldeep Yadav's form is a cause of concern as KKR are finding it tough to pick wickets in the middle overs and are relying on Andre Russell's pyrotechnics quite heavily.

Possible XI: Lynn/Denly, Gill, Uthappa, Rana, Karthik (C&WK), Russell, Brathwaithe, Chawla, Prasidh, Kuldeep and Lockie/Gurney.

Chennai Super Kings:

CSK shouldn't make many changes after a thrilling win against RR in Jaipur. The batting unit looks fairly solid inspite of Shane Watson and Suresh Raina misfiring while the depth in their batting leaves them well equipped on a good batting track. Harbhajan Singh will have to be sit this one out as well while Mitchell Santner should make way for Scott Kuggeleijn with little to no turn on offer in Kolkata.

Possible XI: Watson, Faf, Raina, Rayudu, Dhoni (C&WK), Jadhav, Kuggeleijn, Jadeja, Chahar, Shardul and Tahir.

Match Details:

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League 2019, Match 29

14th April 2019, 4:00 PM IST

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Head to Head:

Total Matches Played: 22

KKR: 8

CSK: 13

No Result: 1

Matches in Kolkata: 8 (4 KKR 4 CSK)

Last 5 Matches: 2 KKR 3 CSK

Previous Encounters:

Last Match: 9th April 2019: CSK (111-3, 17.2 overs) beat KKR (108-9, 20 overs) by 7 wickets, Chennai

Man of the Match: Deepak Chahar (3/20)

Last Match in Kolkata: 3 May 2018: KKR (180-4, 17.4 overs) beat CSK (177-5, 20 overs) by six wickets

Man of the Match: Sunil Narine (2/20 and 32 off 20)

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Dinesh Karthik hasn't replicated his form from 2018 inspite of being in good touch. With only a solitary fifty to his name this season, he is due for a big one and should be preferred ahead of in-form CSK captain, MS Dhoni.

Batsmen: Robin Uthappa and Shane Watson are must have players in the side while the likes of Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis and Shubman Gill are also in running for the vacant spots. Nitish Rana has a good record at the Eden Gardens and could also be picked as the second batting option from KKR.

Allrounders: Ravindra Jadeja has been brilliant in the tournament so far and should be picked alongside Andre Russell, whose selection is a no-brainer. He leads the run-scoring and wicket-taking charts for KKR and will be their go-to man come Sunday

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav and Imran Tahir didn't pick a wicket in their previous game but should be backed to perform well in Kolkata while Prasidh Krishna is bound to pick a wicket or two against CSK. One of Scott Kuggeleijn or Deepak Chahar should suffice in rounding off the fantasy team

Captain: Robin Uthappa and Shane Watson are the best options for captaincy with tma good batting surface on offer although the prospect of Andre Russell as captain also looms large upon fantasy players

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #1: Dinesh Karthik (WK), Robin Uthappa, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Nitish Rana, Ravindra Jadeja, Andre Russell, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav. Captain: Robin Uthappa

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #2: Dinesh Karthik (WK), Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Shubman Gill, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Andre Russell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Imran Tahir, Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav. Captain: Shane Watson

