KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 47

The 47th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squaring off against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday, April 29. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Kolkata Knight Riders are currently placed second in the points table as they have won five of their last eight matches. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have found that winning momentum and will try their best to reach the playoffs. They have won five of their last 10 matches and are currently placed sixth in the 2024 points table.

These two impressive sides have locked horns 34 times, and have a neck-to-neck record. Kolkata Knight Riders have won 17 matches, while Delhi Capitals have won 16 matches.

KKR vs DC Match Details

The 47th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on April 29 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KKR vs DC, 47th Match

Date and Time: 29th April 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens in Kolkata supports batters as well as pacers. Batting is relatively easier at this venue. The last match here was played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, where a total of 523 runs were scored at a loss of eight wickets. The Pacers got four wickets while the spinners got two wickets.

KKR vs DC Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

KKR - L W L W L

DC - W W L W W

KKR vs DC Probable Playing XI

KKR Playing XI

No injury updates

Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarty

DC Playing XI

No injury updates

Prithvi Shaw, Shai Hope, Kumar Kushagra, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser McGurk, Abhishek Porel, Rasikh Salam, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar

KKR vs DC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Phil Salt

Phil Salt is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has shown his class in this year's IPL as he smashed a total of 324 runs in the last eight matches. Rishabh Pant is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has smashed 371 runs in the last 10 matches.

Batters

Jake Fraser McGurk

Jake Fraser McGurk has played exceptionally well as he has smashed 247 runs in the last 5 matches. Tristan Stubbs is another good batter pick who has smashed a total of 273 runs in the last 10 matches. He played a beautiful innings of 54 in the last head-to-head match.

All-rounders

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine and Andre Russell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Axar Patel is another good pick for today's match. Sunil Narine has already smashed 357 runs and taken 10 wickets in the last eight matches.

Bowlers

Kuldeep Yadav

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed. The pitch conditions will heavily favor pacers. Mukesh Kumar is another good bowler who has taken 13 wickets in the last seven matches.

KKR vs DC match captain and vice-captain choices

Sunil Narine

Vintage Sunil Narine is back as he is performing both with bat and ball in every match. He is opening the innings with Phil Salt and completing his quota of 4 overs. This makes him the best captain option. He has smashed 357 runs and taken 10 wickets in the last eight matches.

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant loves performing against Kolkata Knight Riders and pitch is also expected to assist him. He has already smashed 371 runs in the last 10 matches.

5 Must-Picks for KKR vs DC, 47th Match

Andre Russell

Sunil Narine

Jake Fraser McGurk

Phil Salt

Rishabh Pant

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for top-order batters and pacers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders players the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Pant, P Salt

Batters: S Iyer, J Fraser McGurk, T Stubbs

All-rounders: A Patel, S Narine, A Russell

Bowlers: K Ahmed, K Yadav, M Kumar

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Pant, P Salt

Batters: V Iyer, J Fraser McGurk, T Stubbs

All-rounders: A Patel, S Narine, A Russell

Bowlers: K Ahmed, K Yadav, H Rana

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback