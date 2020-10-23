KKR vs DC IPL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - Oct 24th, 2020

Match 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 pits the Delhi Capitals against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Table-toppers Delhi Capitals have been the team to beat this season, and have registered seven wins in ten games. Their bowling attack has been the talk of the IPL town, with star pacer Kagiso Rabada topping the wicket-taking charts with 21 wickets.

The Capitals' batsmen have chipped in with telling contributions as well, with Shikhar Dhawan coming into this game on the back of two consecutive IPL hundreds. They would want the duo of Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw to join the party sooner rather than later, with the IPL entering its final third.

Delhi will fancy their chances of a win on Saturday, but it won't be as straightforward as it seems.

Their opponents, the Kolkata Knight Riders, have had a turbulent campaign so far, and have five wins in ten games. A change in captaincy hasn't worked the wonders KKR fans would have been hoping for, with Morgan and co being decimated by RCB in their previous IPL game.

The Knight Riders' batting unit hasn't clicked of late, with none of Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana able to get going in the middle overs. With Sunil Narine and Andre Russell's availability also up in the air, there's a lot to ponder for Brendon McCullum and the KKR management.

The previous IPL 2020 encounter between the two sides saw Shreyas Iyer and Anrich Nortje star in a high-scoring thriller as DC walked away with the two points. Although DC are the clear favourites for this encounter, they will be wary of the depth KKR possess, and this should make for a competitive contest in Abu Dhabi.

Squads to choose from

Kolkata Knight Riders

Dinesh Karthik (C), Shivam Mavi, Tom Banton, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Manimaran Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitesh Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Chris Green and Rahul Tripathi

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Pravin Dubey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Tushar Deshpande

Predicted Playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders

Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Eoin Morgan (C), Sunil Narine/Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna/Shivam Mavi

Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje/Daniel Sams and Tushar Deshpande

Match Details

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, Match 42

Date: 24th October 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium has been a touch on the slower side, and the batsmen have found some success at this venue in IPL 2020.

The pacers have also enjoyed the conditions up front, due to the ample swing on offer. This has forced teams to see out the initial phase while keeping wickets in hand towards the end of the innings.

The boundaries aren't as small as those in Sharjah, which adds more importance to running between the wickets. With this being an afternoon fixture, both teams would like to bat first with the conditions not expected to change much during the game.

160 should be par on this surface, although both sides have the firepower to breach this score with ease.

