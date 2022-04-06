KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 14

The 14th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) will see Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have had a tough start to their IPL 2022 campaign. They will be keen to register their first win of the season at the expense of the Kolkata Knight Riders, who have impressed with the ball. With the likes of Andre Russell and Umesh Yadav firing on all cylinders in IPL 2022, KKR will fancy a win over MI. But given their dismal head-to-head record against Mumbai, KKR will be on their toes. With two valuable points up for grabs, a thrilling game beckons in Pune.

KKR vs MI Probable Playing 11 Today

KKR Probable 11

Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

MI Probable 11

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams/Sanjay Yadav, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi/Riley Meredith and Tymal Mills

Match Details

KKR vs MI, Indian Premier League 2022, Match 14

Date and Time: 6th April 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Stadium, Pune

KKR vs MI Pitch Report

The pitch at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium is a good one to bat on despite there being ample help available for the pacers. The batters should enjoy the carry and bounce off the surface. As the match progresses, there could be some turn available for the spinners, who will be key in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss. 170 is par at the venue, with the dew factor bound to come into play in the second innings.

Today’s KKR vs MI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan has been sensational at the top of the order for MI, coming up with impactful knocks in both of his side's IPL 2022 games this season, albeit in losing causes. The southpaw has looked good against both pace and spin and should be a fine addition to your KKR vs MI Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Shreyas Iyer: Shreyas Iyer hasn't been able to translate his international form into the IPL just yet. However, the KKR captain is one of the most consistent batters in the competition and will be keen to get a big one today. Although his record against Mumbai isn't eye-catching, Iyer could be backed to get some runs in this game.

All-rounder

Andre Russell: Andre Russell was the star of the show with the bat as KKR thumped Punjab Kings in a rather one-sided IPL 2022 game. The burly West Indian has found his groove with the bat, with his big-hitting abilities being well-documented in IPL folklore. Adding his bowling prowess into the mix, Russell should be a must-have in your KKR vs MI Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah, after a disappointing start to his IPL 2022 campaign, stormed back into wicket-taking form, picking up three wickets against the Rajasthan Royals. He is perhaps the best bowler going around in the competition given his effectiveness across all phases of an innings. One can bank on Bumrah to deliver the goods against KKR as well.

Top 3 best players to pick in KKR vs MI Dream11 prediction team

Umesh Yadav (KKR) - 284 points

Ishan Kishan (MI) - 207 points

Andre Russell (KKR) - 206 points

Important stats for KKR vs MI Dream11 prediction team

Umesh Yadav - 8 wickets in 3 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 7.38

Rohit Sharma - 1015 runs in 28 IPL innings vs KKR, Average: 46.1

Shreyas Iyer - 359 runs in 14 IPL innings vs PBKS, Average: 32.60

KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

KKR vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Pat Cummins and Varun Chakravarthy.

Captain: Rohit Sharma. Vice-captain: Shreyas Iyer.

KKR vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Billings, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Pat Cummins and Sunil Narine.

Captain: Shreyas Iyer. Vice-captain: Kieron Pollard.

Edited by Samya Majumdar