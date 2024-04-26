KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 42

The 42nd match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squaring off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday, April 26. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Kolkata Knight Riders have had a great season till now as they have won 5 of their last 7 matches. They are currently placed 2nd in the points table with the best NRR amongst all the teams. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have won only 2 of their last 8 matches. They lost their last match against Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets.

These two impressive sides have locked horns 32 times. Kolkata Knight Riders have won 21 matches, while Punjab Kings have won only 11 matches.

KKR vs PBKS Match Details

The 42nd match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on April 26 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KKR vs PBKS, 42nd Match

Date and Time: 26th April 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens in Kolkata supports batters as well as pacers. Batting is relatively easier at this venue. Fans can expect a high-scoring match, where pacers will be crucial in death overs.

The last match here was played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where a total of 443 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets. Pacers got 12 wickets while spinners got 3 wickets.

KKR vs PBKS Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

KKR - W L W L W

PBKS - L L L L W

KKR vs PBKS Probable Playing XI

KKR Playing XI

No injury updates

Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana

PBKS Playing XI

No injury updates

Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Curran (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Phil Salt

Phil Salt is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form as he has already smashed 249 runs in the last 7 matches. He has also smashed 191 runs in just 4 venue matches. Prabhsimran Singh is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer loves performing against Punjab Kings and this pitch also suits him. He has an average of 29 against Punjab Kings and 27 at this venue. Shashank Singh is another good batter pick who has smashed a total of 195 runs in the last 8 matches.

All-rounders

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine and Andre Russell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Narine is in the best form of his life as he has already smashed 286 runs and taken 9 wickets in the last 7 matches. Sam Curran is also a good all-rounder option who will bat in the middle order and bowl at least 3-4 overs.

Bowlers

Kagiso Rabada

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Harshal Patel and Kagiso Rabada. The pitch conditions will heavily favor them. Harshit Rana is another good pick and has taken 9 wickets in the last 6 matches.

KKR vs PBKS match captain and vice-captain choices

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine is opening the innings with Phil Salt and his role is very clear. He is therefore able to give a lot of points from the first ball itself. He is also bowling 4 overs, which makes him the best captain option. He has already smashed 286 runs and taken 9 wickets in the last 7 matches. He has smashed 473 runs and taken 67 wickets in 56 venue matches.

Sam Curran

Sam Curran loves performing against Kolkata Knight Riders and pitch is also expected to assist him. He has smashed 119 runs at a strike rate of 151 and taken 4 wickets in 7 head-to-head matches. Just like Sunil Narine, he will bat in the top order and bowl at least 3 overs.

5 Must-Picks for KKR vs PBKS, 42nd Match

Andre Russell

Sunil Narine

Phil Salt

Sam Curran

Harshal Patel

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for top order batters and pacers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Salt

Batters: S Iyer, S Singh, A Raghuvanshi

All-rounders: S Narine, A Russell, L Livingstone, S Curran

Bowlers: K Rabada, H Patel, H Rana

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Salt

Batters: A Sharma, S Singh, A Raghuvanshi

All-rounders: S Narine, A Russell, L Livingstone, S Curran

Bowlers: M Starc, H Patel, H Rana

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback