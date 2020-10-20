KKR vs RCB IPL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - Oct 21st, 2020

Match 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Amid all the chaos surrounding the captaincy and Sunil Narine's bowling action, the Kolkata Knight Riders sit happily in the top half of the points table with ten points in nine games. Despite their batsmen yet to fire collectively in IPL 2020, KKR have managed to come through in close encounters, which should hold them in good stead in the coming weeks.

With the inclusion of Lockie Ferguson in the line-up, KKR look like a more well-rounded unit although they would be sweating over Andre Russell's fitness. Nevertheless, Sunil Narine could make a comeback in this fixture, which does bode well for KKR, who are firmly in the race for a playoff spot.

On the other hand, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have done incredibly well this season with the likes of Chris Morris and Devdutt Padikkal starring with ball and bat respectively.

While the duo of AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli continue to plunder oppositions with their exquisite shot-making, RCB have finally found a balance between bat and ball, which has reflected in their form as well. With six wins in nine games, RCB need two more to qualify for the playoffs, and they would love to get the job done as early as possible.

The last time these two teams met in IPL 2020, an ABD-inspired RCB thrashed KKR by a whopping margin of 82 runs. However, KKR, with a rejuvenated bowling attack in place, should prove to be a tougher test this time around, and this should make for an absolutely brilliant contest in IPL 2020 this Wednesday.

Squads to choose from

Kolkata Knight Riders

Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik, Shivam Mavi, Tom Banton, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Manimaran Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitesh Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Chris Green and Rahul Tripathi

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahamad, Adam Zampa.

Predicted Playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders

Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Eoin Morgan (C), Andre Russell/Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav/Siddhesh Lad

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Gurkeerat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini

Match Details

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 39

Date: 21st October 2020, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous IPL 2020 game in Abu Dhabi, the bowlers will play a massive role with ample help on offer in the middle overs. Although run-scoring is relatively easy in the powerplay overs against the new ball, the pacers have enjoyed some swing upfront, which has kept the batsmen on their toes.

Teams have generally opted to see out the initial phase, with wickets in hand being quite handy at this venue. Although teams have notched up scores of over 170 at this venue, anything in between 150-160 should be very competitive given the slowness of the track.

With the pitch expected to slow down as the game progresses, both teams would ideally want to bat first upon winning the toss.

KKR vs RCB IPL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

KKR vs RCB IPL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: AB de Villiers, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, Chris Morris, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Yuzvendra Chahal and Isuru Udana

Captain: Shubman Gill, Vice-Captain: Aaron Finch

Fantasy Suggestion #2: AB de Villiers, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, Chris Morris, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal and Isuru Udana

Captain: Aaron Finch, Vice-Captain: Chris Morris