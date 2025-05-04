KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – May 4, 2025

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 53rd match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, May 4, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR comes into this fixture on the back of a morale-boosting away win against the Delhi Capitals, powered by an all-round performance from Sunil Narine.

RR's bid for the playoffs officially came to a close as they were knocked out of contention after their big defeat to the Mumbai Indians. They'll be playing for pride and to give a good account of themselves in the remaining fixtures of the competition.

On what should be a competitive surface at Kolkata, an exciting contest awaits. Let's look at the top three Dream11 captaincy options for this clash.

#3 Andre Russell (ALL) (KKR)

Dre Russ could be an intriguing differential captaincy choice on Dream11 this evening.

The powerful Andre Russell is slowly finding his form, and could be an interesting left-field Dream11 captaincy choice for this match. The Caribbean all-rounder has been one of KKR's best partnership-breakers this season, and after not fully utilizing his bowling potential, Russell is slowly getting more to do with both bat and ball in recent matches.

With the wicket expected to be on the drier side in this day game, Russell's variations in pace could create plenty of wicket-taking opportunities for him. He could also be deadly as a batter in what should be a high-scoring contest. With a pretty high points ceiling, Andre Russell is a risky yet powerful Dream11 captaincy choice.

#2 Sunil Narine (ALL) (KKR)

KKR's Sunil Narine returned to form with the ball with a terrific three-wicket-haul that helped them beat the Delhi Capitals in their previous outing. One of the most consistent performers in the IPL, Narine is a very rare profile in T20 cricket - an almost guaranteed four-over bowler who also opens the batting.

That alone makes him a wonderful Dream11 captaincy option on most days. He'll also be bowling to a woefully out-of-form RR middle order and take on a pretty expensive RR bowling unit without one of their best bowlers, Sandeep Sharma.

If Narine somehow manages to see off the Jofra Archer threat today, he could be in for a massive Dream11 haul, considering his point-scoring potential with both bat and ball.

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR)

RR's dashing opener Yashasvi Jaiswal would make a solid Dream11 armband pick for this match. While his promising innings against MI was cut short quite early, Jaiswal remains one of the best batters in the tournament, after scoring 439 runs in 11 innings at a stellar strike rate of 154.04.

Jaiswal has especially punished the opposition bowlers in the powerplay, and the KKR seamers have been pretty off the radar in that phase this season. His high boundary% means that Jaiswal could get to a decent Dream11 haul at the end of the powerplay itself, furthering his point-scoring potential.

He's one of the best captaincy picks on paper in this match.

