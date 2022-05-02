KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 47

According to the IPL 2022 schedule, the 47th match will see Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

Despite losing their previous game at the hands of the bottom-placed Mumbai Indians (MI), the Rajasthan Royals have been one of the better sides in IPL 2022. The likes of Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal have been sensational, with RR looking good for a top-four finish. They now face a wounded Kolkata Knight Riders side who have lost their last five games. Regardless, they've got a decent roster with some of the best T20 players in Andre Russell and Sunil Narine to fall back on. Although KKR came up short in the reverse fixture, they will fancy their chances against RR this time around, paving the way for a cracking game in Mumbai.

KKR vs RR Probable Playing 11 Today

RR XI

Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldip Sen, Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna.

KKR XI

Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Baba Indrajith (wk), Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana and Umesh Yadav.

Match Details

KKR vs RR, Indian Premier League 2022, Match 47

Date and Time: 2nd May 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The Wankhede pitch has been slightly on the slower side with teams able to defend scores at an alarming rate. The pacers should get movement and extra bounce off the surface, keeping the batters on their toes. With spin also likely to play a part, batters will have to pick and choose their battles and preserve wickets for a late onslaught. Dew could play a part, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Today’s KKR vs RR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson has been underwhelming in the IPL lately, often throwing away bright starts. However, Samson is perhaps RR's best bet against spin in the middle overs, with his ability against high-end pace also being noteworthy. With Samson being due for a big innings, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Shreyas Iyer: Shreyas Iyer had a good outing against the Rajasthan Royals in the reverse fixture, albeit in a losing cause. Iyer has scored a couple of fifties in IPL 2022, but will be keen to overturn the fortunes of his side. Given his ability against both pace and spin, he is a good addition to your KKR vs RR Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Andre Russell: Andre Russell is perhaps the best all-rounder in IPL 2022, with his numbers speaking for themselves. While his pinch-hitting ability has served KKR well on a few occasions, Russell's death-bowling skills have come to the fore as well. With the big Windies all-rounder likely to play a big role today, he is a must-have in your KKR vs RR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Yuzvendra Chahal: Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2022 at the time of writing with 20 scalps to his name. The star spinner has been RR's go-to bowler in the middle overs, even bowling regularly at the death. Given his form and wicket-taking ability, Chahal should find a place in your KKR vs RR Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in KKR vs RR Dream11 prediction team

Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 626 points

Andre Russell (KKR) - 625 points

Jos Buttler (RR) - 849 points

Important stats for KKR vs RR Dream11 prediction team

Andre Russell - 227 runs in 9 IPL 2022 matches, SR: 175.97

Jos Buttler - 566 runs in 9 IPL 2022 innings, Average: 70.75

Umesh Yadav - 14 wickets in 9 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 18.71

KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

KKR vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - IPL 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Nitish Rana, Ravi Ashwin, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Yuzvendra Chahal and Trent Boult.

Captain: Sanju Samson. Vice-captain: Shreyas Iyer.

KKR vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - IPL 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Rana, Ravi Ashwin, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.

Captain: Sunil Narine. Vice-captain: Shreyas Iyer.

Edited by Samya Majumdar