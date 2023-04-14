KKR vs SRH Dream 11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 match - April 14th, 2023  

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to lock horns in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Friday, April 14. The KKR vs SRH match will take place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The Knights, led by Nitish Rana, are currently placed fourth in the table with four points and a net run rate of +1.375. They will go into the game after beating Rashid Khan’s Gujarat Titans by three wickets.

The Sunrisers, on the other hand, began their campaign with two straight defeats against the Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants. But a victory over Shikhar Dhawan’s Punjab Kings gave them some momentum.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice captain for your Dream XI team for KKR vs SRH. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Sunil Narine (KKR) – 9 credits

Sunil Narine has been exceptional for the Knight Riders and should be a must in your team for the KKR vs SRH match. The off-spinner is currently the leading wicket-taker for the Men in Gold and Purple, having taken six wickets at a stupendous economy rate of 7.41. Narine can also score handy runs lower in the order.

#2 Aiden Markram (SRH) – 8.5 credits

Aiden Markram failed to perform in his first match but made amends to a large extent against the Kings. He stayed unbeaten at 37 and played at a strike-rate above 160. Markram has also rolled his arms over, which means he can also pick up wickets.

#1 Varun Chakravarthy (GT) – 9 credits

Varun Chakravarthy was exceptional the last time he played at the Eden Gardens. The spinner picked up a four-wicket haul and made inroads into the RCB batting lineup. If the pitch remains slow, the SRH batters will have their challenges while facing him. You should pick him in your team for the KKR vs SRH match.

