KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 15

The 15th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squaring off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, April 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Kolkata Knight Riders are last in the points table with only one win in their three matches. They lost their last match to Mumbai Indians by eight wickets. Sunrisers Hyderabad, who were considered the most dangerous side, were not able to win their last two matches. They lost their last match to Delhi Capitals by seven wickets.

These two teams have played a total of 28 head-to-head matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad have won nine matches while Kolkata Knight Riders have won 19 matches.

KKR vs SRH Match Details

The 15th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on April 3 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KKR vs SRH, 15th Match

Date and Time: April 3, 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens in Kolkata is a batting paradise where batters find it easy to get the ball outside the boundary. Top-order batters and all-rounders are crucial at this venue. Dew factor is expected to be there, so the team winning the toss should look to chase. The last match played here was between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where a total of 351 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

KKR vs SRH Form Guide

KKR - L W L

SRH - L L W

KKR vs SRH Probable Playing XI

KKR Playing XI

No injury updates

Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh,Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh , Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

SRH Playing XI

No injury updates

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Abhinav Manohar, Zeeshan Ansari, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form and smashing runs in almost every match. He has scored 102 runs in the last three matches. Ishan Kishan is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Travis Head

Ajinkya Rahane and Travis Head are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Travis Head was in exceptional form in last year's IPL and is continuing this year's IPL with the same form. He has smashed 136 runs in the last three matches. Angkrish Raghuvanshi is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine and Andre Russell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Sunil Narine will open the innings for Kolkata Knight Riders and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 603 runs and taken 71 wickets in 60 venue matches. K Nitish Reddy is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Varun Chakravarthy

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Varun Chakaravarthy and Pat Cummins. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Varun Chakaravarthy has an exceptional venue record and can scalp a lot of wickets in today's match. He has picked up 25 wickets in 17 venue matches. Mohammed Shami is another good bowler for today's match.

KKR vs SRH match captain and vice-captain choices

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine is one of the most crucial picks from Kolkata Knight Riders as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will open the innings and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 603 runs and taken 71 wickets in 60 venue matches.

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma is no doubt one of the most crucial picks from the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 203 runs in just six venue matches at a strike rate of 160. He has also taken three wickets in just six venue matches.

5 Must-Picks for KKR vs SRH, 15th Match

Sunil Narine

Travis Head

Abhishek Sharma

Quinton de Kock

Ishan Kishan

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: I Kishan, Q de Kock, H Klaasen

Batters: A Rahane, T Head

All-rounders: A Sharma, K Nitish Reddy, S Narine, A Russell

Bowlers: V Chakravarthy, P Cummins

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: I Kishan, Q de Kock, H Klaasen

Batters: A Rahane, T Head, A Verma, A Raghuvanshi

All-rounders: A Sharma, S Narine

Bowlers: M Shami, H Rana

