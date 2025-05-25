KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 68

The 68th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, May 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

This is a dead rubber as both teams are out of the playoffs race. They have both won five of their 13 matches this season. Sunrisers Hyderabad won their last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 42 runs. Kolkata Knight Riders' last match was also against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, but it was abandoned due to rain.

These two teams have played a total of 29 head-to-head matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad have won nine matches while Kolkata Knight Riders have won 20 matches.

KKR vs SRH Match Details

The 68th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on May 25 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The game is set to start at 7.30pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KKR vs SRH, 68th Match

Date and Time: May 25, 2025, 7.30pm IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Pitch Report

The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is flat with a lot of opportunities for batters. Chasing should be preferred considering the dew factor and records. The last match played at this venue was between the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings, where a total of 375 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

KKR vs SRH Form Guide

KKR - Won 5 of their last 13 matches

SRH - Won 5 of their last 13 matches

KKR vs SRH Probable Playing XI

KKR Playing XI

No injury updates

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy (impact), Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana.

SRH Playing XI

No injury updates

Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (c), Aniket Verma, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, Harsh Dubey, Zeeshan Ansari, Atharva Taide (impact).

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has smashed 382 runs in the 12 matches this term. Ishan Kishan is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Ajinkya Rahane

Travis Head and Ajinkya Rahane are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Ajinkya Rahane has smashed 375 runs in 11 matches this season. Angkrish Raghuvanshi is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Sunil Narine

Abhishek Sharma and Sunil Narine are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Sunil Narine will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 211 runs and taken 10 wickets in ten matches this term. Andre Russell is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Varun Chakravarthy

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Varun Chakravarthy and Pat Cummins. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Varun has taken 16 wickets in 11 matches this term. Eshan Malinga is another good bowler for today's match.

KKR vs SRH match captain and vice-captain choices

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma is one of the most crucial picks from Sunrisers Hyderabad as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will open the innings for his team and has an exceptional record. He has smashed 407 runs in 12 matches this season.

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine is one of the most crucial picks from the Kolkata Knight Riders squad. He has smashed 211 runs and taken 10 wickets in ten matches.

5 Must-Picks for KKR vs SRH, 68th Match

Sunil Narine

Ajinkya Rahane

Abhishek Sharma

Travis Head

Heinrich Klaasen

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top-order batters and all-rounders captain and vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Klaasen, I Kishan

Batters: A Rahane, T Head, A Raghuvanshi

All-rounders: A Russell, A Sharma, S Narine

Bowlers: V Chakravarthy, P Cummins, E Malinga

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Klaasen

Batters: A Rahane, T Head, A Raghuvanshi

All-rounders: A Sharma, S Narine

Bowlers: V Chakravarthy, P Cummins, H Rana, J Unadkat, H Patel

