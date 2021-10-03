KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2021, Match 49

Match 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday.

The Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a tough loss against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their previous game. However, they will be keen to bounce back to winning ways and contend for a top-four finish. They face a wounded Sunrisers Hyderabad side who are already out of contention for a playoff spot. However, they will still look to end their campaign on a high, making for a great contest in Sharjah.

KKR vs SRH Probable Playing 11 Today

KKR XI

Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ben Cutting, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine and Tim Southee

SRH XI

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Jason Roy, Kane Williamson (c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Siddharth Kaul

Match Details

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2021, Match 49

Date and Time: 3rd October 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected in Dubai with the pacers likely to get some extra bounce and swing early on. The batters will look to attack from ball one, with the ball expected to skid nicely on to the bat. As the match progresses, the spinners should ideally come into play, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 170 being a good total at the venue.

Today's KKR vs SRH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Wriddhiman Saha: Wriddhiman Saha has shown glimpses of what he is capable of doing by scoring some quick runs in recent games. In addition to his form, Saha is slated to bat at the top of the order, something his counterpart Dinesh Karthik will not be doing, thus making the Bengal player a handy pick for your KKR vs SRH Dream11 fantasy team.

Batsman

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill has had a subpar IPL season so far, with the youngster not able to get going in the powerplay overs. However, Gill is a technically sound batter who can flip the script in a matter of a few deliveries, making him one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine's all-round ability hasn't fully come to the fore, but his off-spin has posed a few threats to the opposition. Given the experience he can bank on, Narine should pick up a wicket or two and deliver handy fantasy points in this game.

Bowler

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan is arguably one of the finest bowlers in the world, with the leggie known for his wicket-taking ability in the middle overs. On a track that should favor the spinners, Rashid should be a must-have in your KKR vs SRH Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in KKR vs SRH Dream11 prediction team

Rashid Khan (SRH) - 576 points

Andre Russell (KKR) - 600 points

Rahul Tripathi (KKR) - 549 points

Important Stats for KKR vs SRH Dream11 prediction team

Venkatesh Iyer: 193 runs and 3 wickets in 5 IPL 2021 matches

Rashid Khan: 14 wickets in 11 IPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 19.50

Varun Chakravarthy: 13 in 12 IPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 24.92

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2021)

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Wriddhiman Saha, Jason Roy, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Jason Holder, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy and Rashid Khan

Captain: Rashid Khan. Vice-captain: Shubman Gill

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Wriddhiman Saha, Jason Roy, Kane Williamson, Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy and Rashid Khan

Captain: Shubman Gill. Vice-captain: Kane Williamson

