KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 61

According to the IPL schedule 2022, the 61st match will see the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday, 14 May.

The Kolkata Knight Riders haven't had the best of seasons and are on the brink of getting eliminated. They will bank on the likes of Andre Russell and Shreyas Iyer to keep their slim qualification hopes alive. They face a decent Sunrisers Hyderabad side who have blown hot and cold in the tournament. Despite a five-match winning streak last month, SRH are also in a must-win territory. With both teams keen on getting the all-important win, a thriller beckons in Pune.

KKR vs SRH Probable Playing 11 Today

KKR XI

Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sam Billings/Sheldon Jackson (wk), Umesh Yadav/Harshit Rana, Tim Southee, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy.

SRH XI

Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, J Suchith, Marco Jansen/Fazalhaq Farooqi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan/Kartik Tyagi and Umran Malik.

Match Details

KKR vs SRH, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Match 61

Date and Time: 14th May 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MCA Stadium, Pune

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games at the MCA Stadium, bowlers are expected to dominate proceedings. There is ample swing and bounce off the surface, keeping the batters on their toes early on. The spinners will come into play, with the ball likely to grip and turn. Both teams will look to bat first, with dew not likely to play a huge role in the game.

Today’s KKR vs SRH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran has been in decent form for SRH in IPL 2022, scoring a few fifties. He has looked good in the SRH middle order, taking on both the pacers and spinners. Given his form and the uncertainty surrounding KKR keeper Sheldon Jackson's batting position, Pooran is a good addition to your KKR vs SRH Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Shreyas Iyer: Although Shreyas Iyer has blown hot and cold in the IPL, he has crossed the 300-run mark for his new franchise. Despite having his troubles against express pacers, Iyer has been good in the middle overs. With the KKR captain due for a big knock, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Andre Russell: Andre Russell has been KKR's go-to player in IPL 2022, coming up with explosive knocks with the bat consistently. Russell's knack for picking up wickets in the middle and death overs also holds him in good stead. With the conditions suiting his all-round skill-set, he is a must-have in your KKR vs SRH Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been brilliant with the ball this season despite not taking as many wickets as he would have liked. He has managed to swing the ball both ways efficiently, while also holding his own in the death overs. Given his experience and the conditions on offer, Bhuvneshwar could be backed to pick up a wicket or two today.

Top 3 best players to pick in KKR vs SRH Dream11 prediction team

Andre Russell (KKR) - 816 points

Umran Malik (SRH) - 558 points

T Natarajan (SRH) - 549 points

Important stats for KKR vs SRH Dream11 prediction team

Shreyas Iyer - 336 runs in 12 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 30.55

Abhishek Sharma - 331 runs in 11 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 30.09

Andre Russell - 281 runs and 14 wickets in 12 IPL 2022 matches

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - IPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Kane Williamson, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Aiden Markram, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Pat Cummins and Umran Malik.

Captain: Andre Russell. Vice-captain: Kane Williamson.

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - IPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Aiden Markram, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Tim Southee and Umran Malik.

Captain: Rahul Tripathi. Vice-captain: Venkatesh Iyer.

