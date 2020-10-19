KXIP vs DC IPL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - Oct 20th, 2020

Match 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 pits the Kings XI Punjab against table-toppers Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The Delhi Capitals have been utterly sensational in IPL 2020 with fourteen points out of a possible eighteen. Apart from their star-studded bowling unit, Shikhar Dhawan has led the way with three consecutive fifty-plus scores in IPL 2020. Adding Shreyas Iyer and Marcus Stoinis into the equation only sweetens the deal.

As for their opponents, the Kings XI Punjab, they are in a race against time to make the top four. Despite sitting in the bottom half of the table for most of the IPL, they come into this game on the back of two stunning wins, including a morale-boosting victory against MI during the weekend. With KL Rahul going strong at the top of the order, KXIP are firing on all cylinders at the right time as they launch a late bid for a top-four spot.

The previous contest between the two sides ended up in a Super Over thriller, with Marcus Stoinis holding his nerve with bat and ball. Nevertheless, both teams are well-matched on paper with momentum also on their sides coming into this game. With two valuable points on offer, we should be in for a cracking contest in Dubai.

Squads to choose from

Kings XI Punjab

KL Rahul (C), Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, K Gowtham, J Suchith, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Tajinder Dhillon, Prabhsimran Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Tushar Deshpande

Predicted Playing 11

Kings XI Punjab

KL Rahul (C&WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Krishnappa Gowtham/Murugan Ashwin and Arshdeep Singh

Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Tushar Deshpande

Match Details

Match: Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals, Match 38

Date: 20th October 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

Another entertaining game beckons at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium with the pitching playing slightly better for the batsmen in recent games.

Teams have started to exploit the shorter side of the ground but they could be in for a test against the spinners, who are extracting a considerable amount of turn off the surface. The pacers should have a say in this game as well, with change of pace being a handy asset at this venue.

Although dew could play a part in the second innings, both teams will ideally look to bat first with the pitch slowing down as the game progresses. The average first innings score in 16 IPL 2020 games at this venue is 176, although 165 should be par in Dubai.

KXIP vs DC IPL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

KXIP vs DC IPL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Kagiso Rabada and Ravi Ashwin

Captain: Shreyas Iyer, Vice-Captain: Mayank Agarwal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Glenn Maxwell, Rishabh Pant, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje

Captain: Shreyas Iyer, Vice-Captain: Chris Gayle