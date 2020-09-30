KXIP vs MI IPL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - Oct 1st, 2020

Match 13 of IPL 2020 pits Kings XI Punjab against defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday.

Both teams have had identical starts to their IPL campaigns - a dominating win sandwiched by two close losses including a Super Over heartbreak. Despite being touted by many as the hot-favourites heading into this competition, Mumbai Indians have underwhelmed with none of the batsmen able to showcase the kind of consistency that they are generally known for in the IPL.

However, the team would be happy with Ishan Kishan's breakthrough knock against RCB although he did fall one run short of a well-deserved ton. There is a lot of room for improvement in the bowling department as well with Bumrah also fading away at times.

The Mumbai outfit are in for a tough time against a well-oiled KXIP unit, who could have easily ended up with three wins out of three. Punjab's openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are the highest scoring batsmen in the competition and will be critical to their fortunes once again. However, they will be hoping for more from the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Karun Nair, who are yet to fire in this competition.

The last time these two sides faced off in IPL 2019, Kieron Pollard pulled off an epic heist despite KL Rahul's maiden IPL ton. Mumbai Indians also lead in the head-to-head between these two teams with 13 wins to KXIP's 11. KL Rahul and co will look to close that down with a win on Thursday. With both sides looking for their second win of the season, we should be in for a very intense contest between two of the best batting units in the competition.

Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary

Squads to choose from

Kings XI Punjab

KL Rahul (C), Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, K Gowtham, J Suchith, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Tajinder Dhillon, Prabhsimran Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (C), Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Prince Balwant Rai, Sherfane Rutherford, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Digvijay Deshmukh and Mohsin Khan

Check IPL Teams and Squads

Predicted Playing 11

Kings XI Punjab

KL Rahul (C&WK), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami and Sheldon Cottrell/Chris Jordan

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson/Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah

Match Details

Match: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians

Date: 1st October 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Check IPL 2020 Schedule

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is perhaps the slowest of the three grounds in IPL 2020. The batsmen have taken their time early on before launching an attack, a ploy that has served a few teams well. Although there is some turn on offer, dew has played its part with the square boundaries also not doing the spinners any favours.

Having wickets in hand is vital at this venue with the conditions not likely to change much during the game. The average first innings score at Abu Dhabi in IPL 2020 is 165, which throws some light on the competitive nature of the surface. Both teams would ideally look to bowl first with dew possibly having a say later in the game.

KXIP vs KKR IPL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

KXIP vs MI IPL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Bishnoi and Rahul Chahar

Captain: Quinton de Kock, Vice-Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, James Neesham, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult, Ravi Bishnoi and Rahul Chahar

Captain: Quinton de Kock, Vice-Captain: KL Rahul