KXIP vs RCB IPL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - Sept 24th, 2020

Match 6 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 sees Kings XI Punjab facing the high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

It might be a bittersweet match-up for RCB fans with a bunch of local and former players playing for the opposition. However, they will be bullish about their own prospects, especially after an uncharacteristic-yet-brilliant comeback win against Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier in the week.

For once, it was their bowling attack, led by Yuzvendra Chahal's magical spell, that paved the way for their first win of the season.

However, Virat Kohli and co are in for a stern test against Kings XI Punjab, who were undone by Marcus Stoinis in their opening encounter in IPL 2020. KXIP has a resourceful unit in place with Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul looking to get one over their former team.

With the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Shami in decent form as well, Kings XI Punjab should prove to be a handful as they eye their first win of the season.

KXIP doesn't have the best of records against RCB with both their IPL 2019 league games ending in defeats.

However, with a new coach and new captain at the helm, much is expected of Kings XI Punjab against a star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore side.

If the previous IPL 2020 games in Dubai are any indicators, we are in for an absolute thriller come Thursday.

Squads to choose from

Kings XI Punjab

KL Rahul (C), Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, K Gowtham, J Suchith, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Tajinder Dhillon, Prabhsimran Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahamad, Adam Zampa

Predicted Playing 11

Kings XI Punjab

KL Rahul (C&WK), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran/James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell and Mohammed Shami

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Dale Steyn, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal

Match Details

Match: Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Date: 24th September 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

As seen in the two IPL 2020 games at this venue, a competitive pitch awaits the two sides at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The bowlers have done well so far with something in the surface for both the pacers and spinners. While the fast bowlers have enjoyed some swing with the new ball, the spinners have had a significant say in proceedings in the middle overs.

The powerplay overs will be crucial to both sides' fortunes with batting being relatively easy early on. Both teams would ideally want to chase with dew having a huge impact in the second innings.

KXIP vs RCB IPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

KXIP vs RCB IPL 2020 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Aaron Finch, Karun Nair, Shivam Dube, Krishnappa Gowtham, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini and Ravi Bishnoi

Captain: KL Rahul, Vice-Captain: Aaron Finch

Fantasy Suggestion #2: KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini and Ravi Bishnoi

Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: KL Rahul