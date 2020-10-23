KXIP vs SRH IPL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - Oct 24th, 2020

Match 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has the Kings XI Punjab taking on the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

This game, the second one on a double-header Saturday, features two teams desperate to keep themselves in the hunt for a top-four finish.

Despite sitting at the bottom of the table for more than half of the campaign, KXIP have won their last three games in IPL 2020, and the introduction of Chris Gayle in the playing XI has worked wonders for them.

Their bowlers have also started to do well, with Mohammed Shami leading the way with 16 wickets in IPL 2020. With KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal starring at the top of the order, KXIP would fancy their chances of another win on Saturday.

However, the Sunrisers Hyderabad are still in the running for a playoff place in IPL 2020, with their stunning win against RR recently serving as proof of their undeniable quality. Although Bairstow and Warner have blown hot and cold this season, SRH's famed bowling unit led by Rashid Khan has been right on the money.

The addition of Jason Holder has lent valuable depth to the side, and SRH look well-equipped to take on KXIP in Dubai. They would take confidence from their win against KXIP in the reverse fixture, where Jonny Bairstow slammed a 55-ball 97. However, KXIP do have momentum on their side, and SRH are in for a stern test on Saturday.

With this being a do-or-die game for both sides, we can expect another thrilling encounter in Dubai to close out what promises to be an entertaining double-header Saturday in IPL 2020.

Squads to choose from

Kings XI Punjab

KL Rahul (C), Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, K Gowtham, J Suchith, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Tajinder Dhillon, Prabhsimran Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Yarra Prithviraj, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Virat Singh

Predicted Playing 11

Kings XI Punjab

KL Rahul (C&WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan/James Neesham, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, T Natarajan and Sandeep Sharma.

Match Details

Match: Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 43

Date: 24th October 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

Another competitive game of T20 cricket beckons at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with enough help on offer for both the spinners and pacers.

The slightly bigger boundary on one side of the ground has played into the bowlers' hands, with strike rotation being key at this venue. Apart from trying to utilise the early swing on offer, the bowlers have looked to vary their pace more often towards the back end of the innings.

Teams have begun to prefer chasing, and this could be the case in this game as well. 170 is a very competitive total at this venue.

KXIP vs SRH IPL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

KXIP vs SRH IPL Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lokesh Rahul, Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Priyam Garg, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan and Ravi Bishnoi

Captain: Chris Gayle, Vice-Captain: Jonny Bairstow

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lokesh Rahul, Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Priyam Garg, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Jason Holder, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma and James Neesham

Captain: David Warner, Vice-Captain: Chris Gayle