LSG vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 53

According to the IPL schedule 2022, the 53rd match will see the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday, 7 May.

The Lucknow Super Giants have been brilliant in their debut IPL season, winning seven out of their 10 games so far. They are well on-course for a top-four finish, with the likes of KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya leading the way for them. They now come across a Kolkata Knight Riders side who have blown hot and cold this season. Although they head into the game on the back of a win, KKR will start as the underdogs, with a lot riding on captain Shreyas Iyer's shoulders. All in all, an entertaining game beckons, with both teams eyeing the all-important win in Pune.

LSG vs KKR Probable Playing 11 Today

KKR XI

Aaron Finch, Baba Aparajith (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav and Anukul Roy.

LSG XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera and Avesh Khan/K Gowtham.

Match Details

LSG vs KKR, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Match 53

Date and Time: 7th May 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MCA Stadium, Pune

Pitch Report

The pitch has been slightly on the slower side at the MCA Stadium this season, with the spinners playing a big role in the previous game. While there has been some swing on offer for the pacers, the batters should enjoy the brand new ball skidding on to the bat. As the match progresses, the pitch should slow down and bring the spinners into play. Dew should come into play in the second innings, forcing teams to prefer chasing upon winning the toss. 160 should be a good total at the venue, with wickets in hand being key.

Today’s LSG vs KKR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock hasn't looked quite convincing in IPL 2022 despite amassing 294 runs in 10 matches. The southpaw is one of the best openers in the game, with his knack for playing big knocks being key. With De Kock being due for runs, he can be backed over Baba Aparajith in your LSG vs KKR Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Shreyas Iyer: Shreyas Iyer has been fairly decent for the Kolkata Knight Riders, scoring over 300 runs so far. Iyer is a good player of spin, but high-end pace has been his weakness this season. But with the KKR captain looking in good touch in recent games, he is one to watch out for today.

All-rounder

Andre Russell: Andre Russell has been one of KKR's go-to players, coming up with explosive knocks with the bat. Although he didn't bowl in the previous game, Russell predominantly bowls in the death overs, maximizing his wicket-taking ability. With Russell's all-round ability bound to come into play, he is a must-have in your LSG vs KKR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Ravi Bishnoi: Ravi Bishnoi has blown hot and cold in the IPL this season. While he has impressed in crunch situations, Bishnoi has proven to be a touch expensive at times. However, Bishnoi is LSG's go-to bowler in the middle overs with his googly being a valuable asset. With the youngster due to pick up a few wickets, he is a handy addition to your LSG vs KKR Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in LSG vs KKR Dream11 prediction team

Andre Russell (KKR) - 629 points

KL Rahul (LSG) - 699 points

Umesh Yadav (KKR) - 588 points

Important stats for LSG vs KKR Dream11 prediction team

Shreyas Iyer - 324 runs in 10 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 36.00

KL Rahul - 451 runs in 10 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 56.38

Umesh Yadav - 15 wickets in 10 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 19.07

LSG vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

LSG vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - IPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Umesh Yadav, Mohsin Khan and Ravi Bishnoi.

Captain: Shreyas Iyer. Vice-captain: Quinton de Kock.

LSG vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - IPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Krunal Pandya, Tim Southee, Mohsin Khan and Ravi Bishnoi.

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: Andre Russell.

