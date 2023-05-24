LSG vs MI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 match – May 24th, 2023

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will lock horns with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. This high-octane LSG vs MI clash will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with the loser getting eliminated from the tournament.

Lucknow Super Giants beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a thrilling contest to seal a berth in the playoffs. The Super Giants finished their innings on 176/8 after being put in to bat first. The game went down the wire and the Super Giants held their nerves to restrict KKR to 175/7 to win the game by one run.

Mumbai Indians beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad convincingly in their last league game. The bowlers struggled as the Sunrisers posted 200 on the board. Cameron Green smashed a ton to help his side win the game by eight wickets.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the LSG vs MI game.

#3 Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) – 8.5 credits

Ravi Bishnoi celebrating a wicket (Image Courtesy: Twitter/IPL)

Ravi Bishnoi has been bowling beautifully in this year’s IPL. The leg-spinner has picked up 16 wickets in 14 games so far and is Lucknow Super Giants’ leading wicket-taker. He has averaged an impressive 22.56 with the ball and has been bowling economically this season.

Bishnoi was brilliant against KKR in their last league game. He picked up the big wickets of Nitish Rana and Andre Russell, and finished with figures of 2/23 in his four overs. You can select him as your Dream11 captain as he will play a key role in the Eliminator on a turning track in Chennai.

#2 Nicholas Pooran (LSG) – 8.5 credits

Nicholas Pooran in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Lucknow Super Giants)

Nicholas Pooran has played some fantastic knocks for the Lucknow Super Giants in this year’s IPL. The dashing batter is one of the cleanest strikers of the cricket ball and has been very good for his side. He is striking at 173.78 this season and has scored 358 runs in 14 games.

Pooran walked out to bat at seven against KKR in their last game and hit a fifty. He smashed four boundaries and cleared the fence five times to score 58 off just 30 balls. He is a must-pick for your Dream11 side for the LSG vs MI clash.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav (MI) – 9 credits

Suryakumar Yadav in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Mumbai Indians)

Suryakumar Yadav is back to scoring runs for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023. The right-handed batter is MI’s leading run-scorer this season, having scored 511 runs in 14 games at a hefty average of 42.58. He has hit four fifties and a hundred too.

Suryakumar remained unbeaten on 25 off 16 balls in their win over the Sunrisers in their last league game. Suryakumar’s ability to take on the spinners from the word go will be crucial when they face LSG on Wednesday. You can rely on him to fetch you points in the upcoming LSG vs MI contest.

