MI vs DC IPL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - Nov 5th, 2020

The playoffs are finally here! Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The Mumbai Indians have been the team to beat in IPL 2020, with nine wins in fourteen games. Despite their batting not clicking as a unit consistently, their bowling attack has been on the money. The duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have accounted for 43 wickets this season, with the likes of Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya chipping in with wickets in the middle overs as well.

The return of captain Rohit Sharma to the top of the order should bode well for the Mumbai Indians, who have won their six out of their last seven playoff games in the IPL. With Hardik Pandya also set to return for MI, they look well-equipped to reach yet another final.

Their opponents, the Delhi Capitals, have also done well this season, with 16 points to show for their efforts. With a good blend of youth and experience, DC are within touching distance of their first IPL final. While Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane were in good touch in their previous game, much is expected from the trio of Shaw, Iyer and Pant, who have underwhelmed of late.

The focus will be on the pace bowling duo of Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada (the latter currently holds the Purple Cap with 25 wickets). And although they have a few concerns with their middle order, the Delhi Capitals should feel optimistic of a win on Thursday.

DC wouldn't be too keen to look back at the corresponding league fixtures in IPL 2020, with the Mumbai Indians having beaten them on both occasions. Although the Mumbai Indians did lose their last league game in IPL 2020, they are the clear favourites ahead of this encounter.

With the best teams in the competition going head-to-head in this fixture, we should witness a cracking start to the IPL 2020 knockout phase.

Squads to choose from

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (C), Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Prince Balwant Rai, Sherfane Rutherford, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Digvijay Deshmukh and Mohsin Khan.

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Pravin Dubey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Tushar Deshpande.

Predicted Playing 11

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult

Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Ravi Ashwin and Anrich Nortje

Match Details

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Qualifier 1

Date: 5th November 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has been a relatively high-scoring venue in IPL 2020. Although there is some swing on offer for the pacers, the batsmen have done well to notch up scores of over 170 on a regular basis.

There isn't much help on offer for the spinners, who will have to vary their pace in the middle overs. Teams have preferred to keep wickets in hand towards the end, but run-scoring should be relatively easier against the new ball.

The dimensions of the ground should help the bowlers, with rotation of strike being key for the batsmen. With this being a knockout fixture, both teams might look to bat first, and the pitch shouldn't change much during the game. 160-170 should be a par total as both teams look to seal a berth in the IPL 2020 final.

MI vs DC IPL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MI vs DC IPL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav. Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Ashwin

Captain: Shreyas Iyer, Vice-Captain: Rohit Sharma

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Ashwin

Captain: Shreyas Iyer, Vice-Captain: Quinton de Kock