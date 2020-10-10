MI vs DC IPL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - Oct 11th, 2020

It's a top-of-the-table clash in Match 27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 as the Delhi Capitals take on defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Both the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals have been brilliant this season, and it has been their bowling attacks that have had major says in their success. The Mumbai Indians' pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson and Trent Boult have picked up thirty wickets between them, while Rahul Chahar has complemented them with his guile and accuracy.

Their power-packed batting unit has also been on point, with the likes of Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav having found form of late. The pyrotechnics of Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya that have served Mumbai well in a few games this season cannot be forgotten. With a well-oiled unit in place, Mumbai will be eyeing their fourth win on the trot on Sunday.

The Capitals are also on the hunt for a fourth consecutive win on Sunday, and they sit happily at the top of the table with ten points out of a possible twelve in IPL 2020 so far. Although their batting hasn't really clicked as a unit, their bowlers have more than made up for it, with the duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje having starred in the death overs.

Ashwin and Axar Patel have won one Man of the Match accolade each in IPL 2020, which throws light on the impact that the bowlers have had for the Delhi Capitals. However, they will need to be at their best against a strong Mumbai side. There are a few concerns over the form of Shikhar Dhawan, who is due a big score.

There is absolutely nothing to separate the two sides in the head-to-head match-up, with both of them having won twelve games each in the IPL.

Although both sides look very evenly matched on paper, Mumbai's power-packed middle order should hand them the advantage. However, they will be wary of Delhi's resourceful bowling unit in what should be a great match-up.

With two of the best-performing sides in IPL 2020 facing each other, you couldn't have asked for a better match to close out the weekend.

Squads to choose from

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (C), Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Prince Balwant Rai, Sherfane Rutherford, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Digvijay Deshmukh and Mohsin Khan.

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Tushar Deshpande

Predicted Playing 11

Mumbai Indians

Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah

Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin and Anrich Nortje

Match Details

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Match 27

Date: 11th October 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

Another competitive IPL game between bat and ball awaits the two sides at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday. The bowlers have enjoyed a lot of success here, with movement available off the surface.

While the pacers have made good use of the extra bounce and swing on offer, the spinners have done well as well, with the likes of Rashid Khan and Sunil Narine having starred in recent IPL games at this venue.

Wickets in hand will be crucial for both sides with the pitch slowing down a touch as the game progresses. Although dew should have a say later on in this game, both teams would ideally look to bat first with the conditions unlikely to change much.

Anything above 160 should be a good score at this venue, although the firepower that both sides possess could dwarf the par score.

MI vs DC IPL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MI vs DC IPL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant, Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Anrich Nortje and Rahul Chahar

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan, Vice-Captain: Quinton de Kock

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis, Kieron Pollard, Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah, Anrich Nortje and Rahul Chahar

Captain: Quinton de Kock, Vice-Captain: Jasprit Bumrah