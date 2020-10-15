MI vs KKR IPL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - Oct 16th, 2020

Match 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday.

The reigning IPL champions Mumbai Indians are well on course for another successful campaign with five wins in seven games. While the likes of Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav have starred in recent games, it has been their bowling attack that has done the damage for them.

The duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have picked over 20 wickets, and Rahul Chahar has also held his own in the middle overs. Adding the pyrotechnics of Kieron Pollard to the equation has only sweetened the deal for the Mumbai Indians.

On the other hand, it hasn't quite been smooth sailing for KKR although they wouldn't be too unhappy with their standing in the points table. With four wins in seven games, KKR would love to get one over Mumbai Indians to move clear of the likes of SRH and CSK.

With a lot of uncertainty surrounding Sunil Narine's action, KKR might have to tinker around with their combination with Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana being crucial to their fortunes.

The previous IPL 2020 game between the two sides saw Rohit Sharma score an impressive fifty as KKR failed to muster a fight. However, KKR would be slightly optimistic of their chances this time as they have a power-packed batting unit in place. With two valuable points up for grabs, both teams should give their best efforts in what should be a cracking encounter in Abu Dhabi.

Squads to choose from:

Mumbai Indians

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma (C), Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Prince Balwant Rai, Sherfane Rutherford, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Digvijay Deshmukh and Mohsin Khan.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Dinesh Karthik (C), Shivam Mavi, Tom Banton, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Manimaran Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitesh Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Chris Green and Rahul Tripathi.

Predicted Playing-11:

Mumbai Indians

Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Tom Banton/Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (C&WK), Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna and Pat Cummins

Match Details

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 32.

Date: 16th October 2020, at 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium has been very helpful for bowlers in IPL 2020, with the par score being 160. Despite dew playing a part at this venue, the bowlers have received regular assistance off the surface.

While there is some swing on offer for the pacers, the spinners have ruled the roost as the pitch tends to slow down as the game progresses. Batsmen have looked to play out the initial overs and keep wickets in hand towards the end, a tactic that has reaped some rewards so far.

Teams have looked to bat first in IPL 2020 given the slowness of the tracks, which should be the case in this game as well. Anything above 160 should be a challenging total, with either side having the requisite batting firepower in their ranks.

MI vs KKR IPL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MI vs KKR IPL Dream11 Tips

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ishan Kishan, Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Nitish Rana, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Pat Cummins and Varun Chakravarthy.

Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-Captain: Nitish Rana.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Tom Banton, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Nitish Rana, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Prasidh Krishna and Varun Chakravarthy.

Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-Captain: Andre Russell.