MI vs KXIP IPL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - Oct 18th, 2020

Match 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The Mumbai Indians have been formidable, with six wins in eight games so far in IPL 2020. Their bowling attack consisting of the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult has been particularly impressive, with oppositions finding it difficult to put up defendable scores against them.

And even if they do, the likes of Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav have consistently come up with the goods. MI are comfortably at the top of the IPL 2020 points table, and could assert their dominance on the league even more with a win against the Kings XI Punjab.

As for the Kings XI Punjab, things haven't gone according to plan in IPL 2020. Although they did win their previous game against RCB, it was only their second win of the season.

The opening duo of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are the top run-getters in the competition, but KXIP have struggled to clinch the crucial moments in a few games. With their backs up against the wall and Chris Gayle back in the side, a better performance is expected from KXIP, for whom each game is do-or-die.

KXIP wouldn't want to look back at the reverse fixture, with MI having walked away with the two points earlier in the season. However, a rejuvenated KXIP side will bank on their power-packed batting unit to get the better of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, both of whom feature in the top 5 of the wicket-takers chart.

With two very formidable batting units locking horns on Sunday, one can expect an action-packed encounter to close out what promises to be an entertaining double-header in the IPL.

Squads to choose from

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (C), Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Prince Balwant Rai, Sherfane Rutherford, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Digvijay Deshmukh and Mohsin Khan

Kings XI Punjab

KL Rahul (C), Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, K Gowtham, J Suchith, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Tajinder Dhillon, Prabhsimran Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin

Predicted Playing 11

Mumbai Indians

Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult

Kings XI Punjab

KL Rahul (C&WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh

Match Details

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab, Match 36

Date: 18th October 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has slowed down quite a bit after MI and RCB notched up scores of over 200 earlier in IPL 2020. Although the average score in Dubai is more than 170, another competitive contest between bat and ball awaits.

Although the pacers should get ample swing off the surface, the spinners will be crucial to the outcome of this game. Considering the square boundaries at this venue, the spinners will look to flight the ball more often, which should make for an intriguing contest.

Despite dew coming into play in the second innings, both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss with 160-170 representing a par score in IPL 2020.

MI vs KXIP IPL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MI vs KXIP IPL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Gayle, Krunal Pandya, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Bishnoi

Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-Captain: Chris Gayle

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mayank Agarwal, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Mohammed Shami, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Bishnoi

Captain: Chris Gayle, Vice-Captain: Suryakumar Yadav