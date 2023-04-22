Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns in the 31st game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Saturday (April 22) at the Wankhede in Mumbai.

The Kings started their campaign with two straight wins but have lost three of their next four games. They lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous outing.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, have won three straight games and are fifth in the standings with a net run rate of -0.164. They beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous outing.

On that note, here are three players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for MI vs PBKS.

#3 Tilak Varma (MI) – 8.5 credits

Tilak Varma of Mumbai Indian (Courtesy: IPL)

Tilak Varma has been a revelation for Mumbai Indians and should be a must-have in your fantasy team.

The left-hander has scored 214 runs in five games at an average of 53.50 and a strike rate of 158.52. Moreover, he's the leading runscorer for Mumbai.

#2 Cameron Green (MI) – 7.5 credits

Cameron Green of Mumbai Indians (Courtesy: IPL)

Cameron Green started his campaign for MI with a few poor performances but has gained a lot of momentum after his innings against Delhi Capitals.

The confidence showed against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he scored his maiden IPL fifty. Green also bowled beautifully at the death and should be picked in your MI vs PBKS fantasy team.

#1 Sam Curran (PBKS) – 8.5 credits

Sam Curran of PBKS (Courtesy: IPL)

Sam Curran has been reasonable for the Kings in IPL 2023. The left-arm fast bowler has picked up five wickets at an average of 35.80. Curran has also scored 87 runs in six games at an average of 21.75 and a strike rate of 117.57, making him a must-have in your fantasy team.

