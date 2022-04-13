MI vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 23

The 23rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians are yet to taste victory in IPL 2022 with their big stars unable to step up for them. While the likes of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav have done well in patches, Mumbai have struggled to get going as a unit. They now face a strong Punjab Kings side who are itching to get over a tough loss at the hands of the Gujarat Titans. With a strong batting line-up in place, the Punjab Kings will start as the clear favorites, but will have to contend with Jasprit Bumrah and possibly Tymal Mills. With two valuable points for grabs, an intriguing game beckons in Pune.

MI vs PBKS Probable Playing 11 Today

MI Probable 11

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav/Ramandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin/Mayank Markande, Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah and Jaydev Unadkat/Basil Thampi.

PBKS Probable 11

Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Liam Livingstone, Raj Bawa/Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh.

Match Details

MI vs PBKS, Indian Premier League 2022, Match 23

Date and Time: 13th April 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

MI vs PBKS Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is expected at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium despite the bowlers likely to get some help off the surface. Although the new ball should do a bit early on, the bounce and carry should favor the batters. There could be some turn available for the spinners, who will need to contend with dew. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Today’s MI vs PBKS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jonny Bairstow: Punjab Kings star Jonny Bairstow didn't have the best of outings in his IPL 2022 debut, failing to get going against Gujarat Titans. However, Bairstow is one of the most dynamic batters in the world, capable of taking on both the pacers and spinners. With the Englishman due for a big knock in the top order, he is a good addition to your MI vs PBKS Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma has underwhelmed for the Mumbai Indians at the top of the order with no fifties in four IPL 2022 games. Although he has shown glimpses of his ability, Rohit hasn't been able to convert his starts into big ones. With a lot riding on the MI captain, he can be backed to get back into runscoring form today.

All-rounder

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone has been sensational in the last few games for Punjab Kings, scoring two quick-fire fifties. In addition to his batting prowess, Livingstone can also chip in with the ball, holding him in good stead ahead of the fixture.

Bowler

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah is one of the best bowlers in the world with his numbers speaking for themselves. Although the Mumbai Indians pacer has blown hot and cold in IPL 2022, he cannot be taken lightly. Given his ability with the new ball and in the death overs, Bumrah is a must-have in your MI vs PBKS Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in MI vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team

Liam Livingstone (PBKS) - 315 points

Rahul Chahar (PBKS) - 274 points

Ishan Kishan (MI) - 257 points

Important stats for MI vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team

Suryakumar Yadav - 120 runs in 2 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 120.00

Rahul Chahar - 7 wickets in 4 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 14.43

Liam Livingstone - 162 runs in 4 IPL 2022 matches, SR: 190.59

MI vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

MI vs PBKS IPL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh.

Captain: Rohit Sharma. Vice-captain: Mayank Agarwal.

MI vs PBKS IPL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Odean Smith, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh.

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan. Vice-captain: Rohit Sharma.

Edited by Samya Majumdar