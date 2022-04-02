MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 9

The ninth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) will see Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians suffered a tough loss at the hands of Delhi Capitals in their opening IPL 2022 fixture, with MI's big guns Jasprit Bumrah and Tymal Mills failing to deliver at the death. However, Mumbai boast a strong squad filled with explosive talent and will be keen to return to winning ways. Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, had a winning start to their campaign as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by a huge margin. But against the likes of Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard, RR will need to be at their best if they are to keep extend their winning momentum.

MI vs RR Probable Playing 11 Today

MI XI

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Tilak Verma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Jasprit Bumrah and Tymal Mills

RR XI

Jos Buttler (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.

Match Details

MI vs RR, Indian Premier League 2022, Match 9

Date and Time: 2nd April 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Pitch Report

Although the previous game at the DY Patil Stadium was a low-scoring one, a good batting track beckons on Saturday. Although the pacers should get some swing early on, a change of pace will be the way to go as the match progresses. There should be some help on offer for the spinners as well, making for an enticing phase in the middle overs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s MI vs RR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler, who is one of the most destructive batters in the world, has a decent record against the Mumbai Indians. The Englishman should enjoy the conditions at the venue and can be backed to get a big one in this game.

Batter

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma couldn't convert his start against Delhi, but he did look in fine touch alongside Ishan Kishan. While Kishan is likely to take the enforcer's role, Rohit will get some time to build and anchor the innings. With the Mumbai Indians captain due for a big one, he is a good addition to your MI vs RR Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Kieron Pollard: Kieron Pollard didn't have the best of games against Delhi, unable to get going in the middle order. With the inclusion of Tim David, Pollard will get a longer rope at No. 5, which should help him to spend some in the middle before shifting gears. Although he is unlikely to bowl in this game, his batting prowess alone should earn him a place in your MI vs RR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Yuzvendra Chahal: Yuzvendra Chahal had a stellar debut for RR in his first IPL 2022 game, picking up three wickets in the middle overs. The leggie will be crucial against Mumbai's middle order. Given his experience and effectiveness in the shortest format, Chahal is one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in MI vs RR Dream11 prediction team

Rohit Sharma (MI)

Jos Buttler (RR)

Sanju Samson (RR)

Important stats for MI vs RR Dream11 prediction team

Sanju Samson - 55(27) vs SRH in previous IPL 2022 match

Basil Thampi - 3/35 vs DC in previous IPL 2022 match

Yuzvendra Chahal - 3/22 vs SRH in previous IPL 2022 match

MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

MI vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kieron Pollard, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills and Prasidh Krishna.

Captain: Rohit Sharma. Vice-captain: Jos Buttler.

MI vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Devdutt Padikkal, Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Murugan Ashwin and Prasidh Krishna.

Captain: Jos Buttler. Vice-captain: Jasprit Bumrah.

