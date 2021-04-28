MI vs RR IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - April 29th, 2021

Match 24 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) will see the defending champions Mumbai Indians take on Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday.

The Mumbai Indians have blown hot and cold in IPL 2021 so far with two wins in five games. While the pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have starred in both their wins, their batting unit has lacked conviction this season. Although Rohit Sharma has regained his touch with the bat, the likes of Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock have failed miserably, leading to teams restricting MI to modest totals. Remarkably, Mumbai are yet to chase in IPL 2021, something they did often and to great success last year. But a change of venue from Chennai to Delhi can serve Mumbai Indians well as they head into Thursday's game with the favorites tag.

The Rajasthan Royals, despite all their injury and personnel concerns, are still in the playoff mix with two wins in five games. They will head into the fixture on the back of a solid win against the Kolkata Knight Riders, courtesy of Chris Morris' spectacular four-wicket haul. However, RR will need Joe Buttler to step up if they are to reach the IPL 2021 knockout phase. With the likes of Mustafizur Rahman and captain Sanju Samson also impressing, the Rajasthan Royals are in a good space ahead of Thursday's IPL 2021 fixture.

Although the Mumbai Indians will start as the favorites, they will be wary of the Rajasthan Royals. The last time the two sides met in the IPL, the Royals chased down a mammoth target in a canter with Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson reveling with the bat. RR will need something special from their batsmen yet again as they look to spring a surprise upon the Mumbai Indians in what promises to be a cracking game in Delhi.

Squads to choose from

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neeshan, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar

Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahim, Chetan Sakariya, K.C. Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians

Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah

Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Mustafizur Rahman and Chetan Sakariya

Match Details

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 24, IPL 2021

Date & Time: 29th April 2021, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Pitch Report

An even contest between the bat and the ball awaits at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with some help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. While the new ball should swing early on, the batsmen should enjoy the ball coming on to the bat. However, the pitch should slow down as the match progresses, bringing the spinners into the equation. Wickets in hand will be key for either side as they eye a score over 165. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with dew expected to play a part in the second innings.

IPL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MI vs RR)

MI vs RR IPL 2021 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Chris Morris, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Chetan Sakariya and Mustafizur Rahman

Captain: Jos Buttler. Vice-Captain: Quinton de Kock

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Hardik Pandya, Chris Morris, Sanju Samson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Chetan Sakariya and Mustafizur Rahman

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-Captain: Chris Morris