MI vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - Oct 4th, 2020

Match 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

After two disappointing losses to begin their campaign, the Sunrisers have done well to get their act right against the likes of CSK and DC. What would delight Sunrisers the most is the performance of Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma in the middle order as they decimated CSK on Friday.

However, they would be worried over Bhuvneshwar Kumar's fitness after the ace bowler hobbled off the field in their previous game, especially with a star-studded MI side awaiting them.

Speaking of the Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma and co come into this fixture on the back of a stunning win against KXIP. Apart from captain Rohit Sharma's fifty, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard's pyrotechnics also came to the fore, which might spell trouble for the rest of the IPL.

With the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult leading the pace attack admirably, the Mumbai Indians look well on course to top the table once again in IPL 2020.

The last time these two sides met in an IPL fixture, MI edged SRH in a Super Over thriller, although the Sunrisers didn't have Warner and Bairstow in that game.

With both of them set to star for the Sunrisers at the high-scoring Sharjah Cricket Stadium, we should be in for a highly entertaining game on a double-header Sunday in IPL 2020.

Squads to choose from

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (C), Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Prince Balwant Rai, Sherfane Rutherford, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Digvijay Deshmukh and Mohsin Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Virat Singh

Predicted Playing 11

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson/Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma/Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed and T Natarajan

Match Details

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 17

Date: 4th October 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

An absolute run-fest is on the cards in Sharjah despite MI and SRH possessing the best bowling attacks in the competition. The dimensions of the ground go against the bowlers, with more than 40 sixes having been hit at this venue in two IPL 2020 games at the time of writing.

Although there should be a hint of swing on offer with the new ball, the bowlers will have a tough time with there being little room for error. Change of pace has been relatively successful at this venue, which is something the batsmen will be wary of in the middle overs.

With this being an afternoon fixture, both teams will ideally want to bat first and set a target of at least 200, although you never know what a safe score at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is.

MI vs SRH IPL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MI vs SRH IPL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ishan Kishan, Jonny Bairstow, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, David Warner, Abdul Samad, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan and Rashid Khan

Captain: David Warner, Vice-Captain: Hardik Pandya

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kieron Pollard, Jonny Bairstow, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, David Warner, Abdul Samad, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan and Rashid Khan

Captain: David Warner, Vice-Captain: Quinton de Kock