PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 64

According to the IPL 2022 schedule, the Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 64th match at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, 16 May.

Both Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings have shown glimpses of their potential and are still in the race for a top-four finish. Both teams come into the game on the back of morale-boosting wins and will be keen to boost their playoff chances with another such performance. The reverse fixture between the two sides saw Delhi decimate the Kings courtesy of a brilliant bowling performance. But with Punjab looking more balanced than before, a cracking game beckons at the Dr DY Patil Sports Stadium.

PBKS vs DC Probable Playing 11 Today

PBKS XI

Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh.

DC XI

David Warner, Prithvi Shaw/Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya and Kuldeep Yadav.

Match Details

PBKS vs DC, Indian Premier League 2022, Match 64

Date and Time: 16th May 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Stadium, Mumbai

For the latest IPL point table, click here.

Pitch Report

The previous game at the venue saw the Delhi Capitals chase down 160 without even breaking a sweat, indicating the nature of the track. While a similar sort of surface is expected, bowlers should get some help early in terms of movement and bounce. The spinners will come into play in the middle overs, with the pitch likely to slow down a touch. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with dew bound to have a say in the second innings.

Today’s PBKS vs DC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jonny Bairstow: Jonny Bairstow comes into the game on the back of two fifties, substantiating the management's decision to promote him in the batting order. The Englishman is one of the best white-ball openers in the world, with his range against pace being impeccable. Given his form, he is certainly one to watch out for today.

Batter

David Warner: Bairstow's former SRH teammate David Warner has also been in good form in IPL 2022, scoring over 400 runs at a fair rate. He has consistently come up with big knocks, often guiding the Delhi Capitals to a big score. With Warner's ability and record against Punjab taken into consideration, he is a good addition to your PBKS vs DC Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone has been the Punjab Kings' best player in the tournament, coming up with blistering knocks in the middle order. In addition to his batting exploits, Livingstone adds value with his handy bowling prowess as well. With the conditions playing into his hands, he can be backed ahead of the game.

Bowler

Anrich Nortje: Anrich Nortje has shown signs of improvement over the last few games, picking up a few wickets with his raw pace and accuracy. Although he has been a touch expensive, Nortje has the ability to overturn the script. With the match-up in this game favoring Nortje, he is a handy pick in your PBKS vs DC Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in PBKS vs DC Dream11 prediction team

David Warner (DC) - 650 points

Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) - 660 points

Liam Livingstone (PBKS) - 705 points

Important stats for PBKS vs DC Dream11 prediction team

David Warner - 427 runs in 10 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 61.00

Liam Livingstone - 385 runs in 12 IPL 2022 innings, SR: 180.75

Kagiso Rabada - 21 wickets in 11 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 16.38

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Arshdeep Singh.

Captain: David Warner. Vice-captain: Jonny Bairstow.

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Rahul Chahar.

Captain: Rishabh Pant. Vice-captain: Mayank Agarwal.

Edited by Samya Majumdar