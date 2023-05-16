PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 64

The 64th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Wednesday, May 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PBKS vs DC Dream11 prediction.

The Punjab Kings are in the race for a playoff spot with six wins in 12 matches so far. While their bowling unit is beginning to show signs of form, a lot will rely on their batters, with the likes of Prabhsimran Singh and Liam Livingstone in decent form.

As for the Delhi Capitals, they are out of the running for a top-four spot but have shown glimpses of form over the last few weeks. Despite their loss at the hands of the Punjab Kings a few days back, the Capitals have a strong side capable of beating any team on their day.

With both teams keen on the two points on offer, another thriller beckons at the picturesque stadium in Dharamsala.

PBKS vs DC Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 64

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will lock horns in the 64th match of IPL 2023 in Mohali on Wednesday, May 17th. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2023, Match 64

Date and Time: May 17th, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

PBKS vs DC probable playing 11s for today’s match

Punjab Kings injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings probable playing 11

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis and Arshdeep Singh.

PBKS vs DC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Phil Salt (7 matches, 189 runs, SR: 167.26)

Phil Salt has been decent for the Delhi Capitals since replacing Prithvi Shaw at the top of the order. He has 189 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 167.26.

Given his ability against pace in particular, Salt is a top pick for your PBKS vs DC Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

David Warner (12 matches, 384 runs, Average: 34.91)

David Warner has been Delhi Capitals' best batter this season, scoring 384 runs in 12 matches. He is averaging 34.91, holding him in good stead despite a sub-par strike rate.

With Warner looking in good nick in the previous game against Punjab Kings, he is a fine choice for your PBKS vs DC Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sam Curran (12 matches, 216 runs, 7 wickets)

Sam Curran has been brilliant for the Punjab Kings this season. He has 216 runs and seven wickets in 12 matches, holding him in high regard.

Given the conditions on offer, Curran is a must-have in your PBKS vs DC Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Arshdeep Singh (12 matches, 16 wickets, Average: 27.00)

Arshdeep Singh is one of the top bowlers in the IPL this season. He has 16 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 27.00.

Although he has lost his way of late, Arshdeep is quite effective across all phases of an innings, making him a top pick for your PBKS vs DC Dream11 prediction team.

PBKS vs DC match captain and vice-captain choices

Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh has had a lukewarm season so far for the Delhi Capitals, scoring just 123 runs in 12 matches. However, Marsh is the Capitals' top wicket-takers this season with 12 wickets.

With the conditions suiting his skill set, Marsh could be a brilliant captaincy pick for your PBKS vs DC Dream11 prediction team.

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan has been brilliant for the Punjab Kings, scoring 356 runs in nine matches. He is averaging 50.86 with three fifties to his credit.

With Dhawan having a decent record at this venue, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your PBKS vs DC Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Shikhar Dhawan 356 runs in 9 matches Arshdeep Singh 16 wickets in 12 matches Sam Curran 216 runs, 7 wickets in 12 matches David Warner 384 runs in 12 matches Axar Patel 10 wickets in 12 matches

PBKS vs DC match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 64

Axar Patel has been Delhi's best player this season with 268 runs and 10 wickets in 12 matches. He has consistently come up with the goods with both the bat and ball. Although conditions aren't expected to help spin, Axar has some experience playing at Dharamsala, holding him in good stead.

Given his form and all-round utility, Axar is a fine pick for your PBKS vs DC Dream11 prediction team.

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt

Batters: David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan (vc)

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh (c), Axar Patel, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt, Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: David Warner (vc), Shikhar Dhawan

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Liam Livingstone (c), Sam Curran

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis

