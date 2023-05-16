3 bowlers with multiple five-wicket hauls in the IPL

The Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 15. With the defeat, SRH have been officially eliminated from the 2023 IPL season.

Batting first, GT posted a competitive total of 188/9 on the board. The GT batting effort was headlined by Shubman Gill (101 off 58 balls), who struck an excellent century, and Sai Sudarshan (47 off 36 balls).

Bhuvneshwar Kumar showed his class yet again with an excellent display of fast-bowling as GT suffered a horrific batting collapse in the last few overs. He picked up a five-wicket haul and conceded only 30 runs in his four overs.

In reply, SRH got off to a disastrous start and were reduced to 59/7 in nine overs. They managed to recover and reach a respectable score of 154/9, thanks to Heinrich Klaasen (64 off 44 balls) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (27 off 26 balls) but lost the match by 34 runs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar put in an excellent all-round display for his side, but it was not enough in the end. The veteran Indian pacer showed yet again that, along with being a deadly new-ball bowler, he is also potent in the death-overs.

On the back of his remarkable performance, here's a look at three bowlers who have taken multiple five-wicket hauls in the IPL:

#1 James Faulkner (RR)

James Faulkner last played in the IPL in 2017. Between 2011 and 2017, he played for the Rajasthan Royals, Pune Warriors India, Gujarat Lions and Punjab Kings.

Interestingly, both his five-wicket came for RR against SRH in IPL 2013. The first came at home in Jaipur, where he gave away just 20 runs in his four overs and picked up five wickets. He dismissed Shikhar Dhawan, Kumar Sangakkara, Karn Sharma, Darren Sammy, and Amit Mishra during his spell. RR chased down the target of 145 with eight wickets in hand and 2.1 overs to spare.

Faulkner's next five-wicket haul came in a losing cause away in Hyderabad. In his four overs, which included a maiden, Faulkner gave away 16 runs and took five wickets. His scalps included Shikhar Dhawan, Parthiv Patel, Biplab Samantray, Darren Sammy, and Dale Steyn.

In the second innings, RR were restricted to 113/9 in their 20 overs as they lost the game by 23 runs.

#2 Jaydev Unadkat (RCB and RPS)

Jaydev Unadkat has picked up five wickets in an innings on two occasions, for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rising Pune Supergiants.

Unadkat's first fifer came for RCB against the Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) in 2013. Defending a score of 184 in Delhi, a young Jaydev Unadkat gave away just 25 runs in his four overs and took five wickets. His impressive list of scalps included Virender Sehwag, Mahela Jayawardene, Unmukt Chand, Kedar Jadhav, and Morne Morkel. His heroics guided his team to a narrow four-run win and he was awarded the POTM award.

The left-arm medium-pacer's second five-wicket haul came for RPS in 2017 against SRH in Hyderabad. With the hosts chasing a competitive total of 149, Jaydev Unadkat produced another magical spell. In his four overs, he gave away just 30 runs and dismissed Yuvraj Singh, Bipul Sharma, Rashid Khan, Naman Ojha and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He was awarded the POTM award for his exploits.

#3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has picked up both his fifers for SRH. The first came against the Punjab Kings in IPL 2017. Chasing 160, PBKS fell short by five runs, in spite of a brilliant 95 by Manan Vohra, thanks to Kumar's stunning spell of fast-bowling. In his four overs, he gave away just 19 runs and took five wickets.

With the new ball, Kumar dismissed Hashim Amla and Glenn Maxwell. He returned in the death-overs to remove Manan Vohra, Mohit Sharma and KC Cariappa. He won the POTM award for his fantastic performance.

Kumar's second fifer came on Monday against GT. In his four overs, Kumar picked up the wickets of Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, and Mohammed Shami. In spite of his efforts, his team lost the match by 34 runs.

