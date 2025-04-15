PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – April 15, 2025

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) go up against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 31st match of IPL 2025 on Tuesday, April 15, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

Punjab's bowling unit had another game to forget as they were put in the wringer by Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, failing to defend a dominant total of 245 against SRH. They'll look to brush off that defeat and bounce back strongly with a home win to add to their three wins in five outings this season.

KKR enjoy an excellent head-to-head record against Punjab, and they'll look to extend that with another win tonight. They were at their dominant best away against CSK on Friday and will want to register back-to-back away victories by winning this fixture.

It's time now to look at three Dream11 differentials who could have a good game tonight.

#3 Vaibhav Arora (BOWL) (KKR)

With seven wickets in five outings to start the season, Vaibhav Arora has been a solid performer for KKR, whose contributions have gone under the radar. The new-ball expert has struck regularly in the powerplay for KKR, and could enjoy more success against his former team, PBKS.

The Punjab openers are in great form, and they tend to go too hard at every ball. While that results in an explosive powerplay, it could also lead to plenty of wickets lost against quality bowling. Powerplay bowlers also have a high dot ball percentage, further increasing Vaibhav's point-scoring potential.

He's a handy Dream11 differential for this match to add to your teams.

#2 Azmatullah Omarzai (ALL) (PBKS)

Azmatullah Omarzai featured only in PBKS's opening fixture this season.

Afghan seam-bowling all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai is expected to return to PBKS' playing XI for this match, replacing the injured Lockie Ferguson. Omarzai increases Punjab's batting depth and could be used as a floater with the bat, like he was in the tournament opener against GT.

He's also a reliable bowler, especially in the powerplay, much akin to Vaibhav Arora. While he's yet to realise his potential in T20 cricket, Omarzai is a talented all-rounder who can leave a lasting impact on a match with both the bat and the ball.

He has what it takes to be a strong Dream11 differential for your teams.

#1 Andre Russell (ALL) (KKR)

There has been a lot of criticism and doubts over Andre Russell's sub-par performance so far in IPL 2025. The powerful KKR all-rounder has hit only one six in six matches this season, scoring only 17 runs in four innings. He has fared much better with the ball, picking up five wickets in three bowling innings, although he has been used quite sparingly by skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

Much like his compatriot Sunil Narine, Russell also enjoys facing this Punjab outfit, smashing 432 runs against them at an average of 36.00 and a strike rate of 200. He should also enjoy bowling against them, especially considering his excellent record against Marcus Stoinis and Shreyas Iyer.

A world-class T20 all-rounder like Andre Russell is rarely available at differential-level ownership on Dream11, and his backers could be rewarded heavily in this match.

